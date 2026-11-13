Dairy Queen is selling an $8 Meal Deal through Nov. 29 that bundles an entree, fries, a drink and a sundae, according to a Nov. 7 roundup of fast food deals on Sporked. The entree is a choice between chicken strips and an original cheeseburger.

The sundae can be swapped for a Blizzard for $2 more, and the offer is separate from the $7 meal deal DQ ran in June.

Kritzolina – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

What the $8 Meal Deal Includes

Sporked writer Heather Adams lists the pieces plainly: a choice of chicken strips or an original cheeseburger, regular fries, a beverage and a sundae. The price is $8, and the deal runs now through Nov. 29, which is a Sunday.

The write-up says to pick the deal up at a local restaurant. It does not say which beverages qualify, how many chicken strips come in the order, or whether participation varies by location, so the app or the counter is the place to confirm those details.

The roundup’s introduction frames November and December as the busiest months of the year and ties its list of deals to quick, on-the-go meals.

Anyone planning a family run to Dairy Queen can use the date as a guide. The window includes Thanksgiving week and ends the Sunday after. On saving money, Frenz Hub has a post titled How To Save Money Fast – 26 Easy Tips.

The $2 Blizzard Upgrade

The sundae in the meal is the default dessert, and Sporked says it can be upgraded to a Blizzard for $2 more. That puts the Blizzard version at $10 before tax, based on the $8 base price and the $2 upgrade Sporked reports. On deals, craftingyourhome.com has a post titled Kroger Clearance Can Hit 65% Off, Meal Prep Mom Says.

A Blizzard is soft serve mechanically blended with mix-ins such as sundae toppings or pieces of cookies, brownies or candy, according to Wikipedia’s entry on the Blizzard. Wikipedia says it has been a staple on the DQ menu since its introduction in 1985. On food nostalgia, Frenz Hub has a post titled 15 Foods From the ’60s Most Boomers Loved With a Passion.

A sundae is simpler. Wikipedia’s page on the sundae describes it as a frozen dessert of ice cream or frozen yogurt topped with a sweet sauce or syrup and other ingredients, such as sprinkles, whipped cream, nuts or maraschino cherries. It traces the earliest recorded use of the word, spelled “Sunday,” to an April 5, 1892 advertisement in Ithaca, New York. On everyday spending, craftingyourhome.com has a post titled 10 Everyday Expenses Broke People Always Seem To Waste Their Money On.

Acroterion – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

The Orange Julius Add-On and Other Roundup Deals

The same Sporked roundup mentions a second Dairy Queen offer. Right now, for a period Sporked does not specify, a small Orange Julius beverage is $2 with the purchase of any Coconana Berry Smoothie. On household savings, Frenz Hub has a post titled 10 Clever Frugal Living Tips: Save Big on a Tiny Budget.

Because Sporked gives no end date for that one, it is a good example of a deal that could change quickly. The meal deal, by contrast, has a published end date of Nov. 29.

Orange Julius is a subsidiary of Dairy Queen, per Wikipedia’s entry on Dairy Queen, which is why the two brands appear in the same promotion. The same entry lists Berkshire Hathaway as the parent company and Bloomington, Minnesota as the headquarters.

Sporked published its list on Nov. 7, so some offers in it have already ended. Del Taco’s weekly rewards deals, for example, ran through Wednesday, Nov. 11, and El Pollo Loco’s family meal offer ended Monday, Nov. 9. The DQ meal deal is one of the ones that remains open past this week, along with Jack in the Box’s $0.75 two-taco offer, which Sporked says runs on Tuesdays through Dec. 27 for Jack Pack members with an in-app purchase.

Which Dairy Queen Meal Deal Is Which

DQ ran an earlier meal deal this year. The company’s newsroom announced a $7 meal deal in June 2026 with a Blizzard upgrade option.

The June version was a separate offer. The current price is $8, and the end date is Nov. 29. Anyone who remembers the $7 figure from earlier in the year should expect to pay one dollar more now.

The chicken strips in the combo go back a long way on the DQ menu. Wikipedia says the Chicken Strip Basket was introduced in 1995 and consisted of chicken strips, Texas toast in the U.S., fries and cream gravy. The chain itself dates to June 22, 1940, when it was founded in Joliet, Illinois, according to the same entry.

Before Heading Out

The facts are short. Sporked’s Nov. 7 roundup lists the $8 Meal Deal through Nov. 29: chicken strips or an original cheeseburger, regular fries, a beverage and a sundae, with a Blizzard upgrade for $2 more.

One more caution comes from Wikipedia’s entry on Dairy Queen, which notes that some stores serve a very abbreviated menu focused on frozen desserts and may be open only during spring, summer and fall, so a full meal deal depends on the restaurant.

Sporked is a food site, not the chain, and the roundup is a weekly snapshot of deals. Checking the DQ app or the restaurant before ordering confirms what a given location is honoring.

For households trimming dining-out costs, a complete meal and dessert for $8 is a defined offer with a firm end date.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Ceeren – CC0/Wikimedia Commons

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