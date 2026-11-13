Coffee percolators were a fixture on American stovetops until automatic drip coffeemakers pushed them aside in the early 1970s, according to Wikipedia. The percolator is one of five kitchen tools that home-and-kitchen outlets keep returning to when they list what has quietly left the counter and the cupboard.

The five are the bread box, the butter mold, the percolator, the Jell-O mold and the cherry pitter. Each one shows up on at least two of the lists from Hunker, SlashGear, House Digest and Chowhound, and each has its own short history, covered below one tool at a time.

goblinbox (queen of ad hoc bento) – CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons

1. The Bread Box

House Digest traces the breadbox back to the 1800s and says it was not patented until 1918. By then it had become a household staple, a place built to keep fresh-baked loaves from drying out or going stale too fast.

SlashGear describes the usual design as a wooden or metal box with a door on the front or top, and notes that families once bought bread that went stale quickly, so a dry, dark spot made sense. Wikipedia adds that breadboxes were more common until bread was made with preservatives and wrapped in plastic, and that they still suit people who bake at home.

Counter space is the other reason the box faded. SlashGear says a large box on the counter may be too much to ask of modern kitchens, and Hunker says the preservatives in mass-produced bread removed the need for one. A separate guide on craftingyourhome.com lists 8 things that do not belong on a kitchen counter.

2. The Butter Mold

Hunker calls butter molds a staple of dairy farms, usually wooden, with patterned faces that farmers filled with soft butter to make uniform shapes for sale and storage. Some even carried small barn-star motifs.

House Digest dates the idea to 18th-century farmers who wanted buyers to remember whose butter they had bought, so they pressed designs into it, with stamps, rollers, flowers and pineapples among the common patterns. Wikipedia, which files the tool under butter stamp, adds cows and geometric patterns, and says commercial versions were meant to show that the quantity of butter sold was consistent.

SlashGear points out that butter molds can still be found in wood, metal, silicone and plastic. Frenz Hub has a separate list of 31 forgotten household items from the past.

3. The Percolator

Chowhound says the stovetop percolator was patented in 1889 by Hanson Goodrich and stayed common in kitchens until the 1970s. Water in the base boils up a tube, passes through the grounds in the basket and drips back down, repeating until the coffee reaches the strength the cook wants.

Wikipedia says percolators often expose the grounds to higher temperatures than other methods, which makes the coffee prone to over-extraction, although fans insist careful timing solves that. Chowhound makes the same point, noting a bitter taste if the pot is left boiling too long. The site craftingyourhome.com has a separate piece on 10 kitchen appliances that changed how American families cooked.

SlashGear reports that some people who still use one say the flavor is richer and fuller, while others find it too strong, and that percolators are harder to clean than the alternatives. Hunker notes they remain popular for camping and outdoor use. Frenz Hub also has a separate comparison of the Keurig K-Express and Ninja Fresh Brew.

MBatthish – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

4. The Jell-O Mold

According to Wikipedia, the original gelatin dessert began in Le Roy, New York, in 1897, when Pearle Bixby Wait registered the Jell-O trademark, and the dessert was especially popular in the first half of the 20th century. Gelatin desserts themselves were recorded in English cookbooks as far back as the 18th century, per the same encyclopedia’s entry on gelatin desserts.

Hunker ties the molds to the aspic and Jell-O salads that dominated American tables for much of the mid-century, noting that few kitchens stock one on a regular basis now. House Digest says gelatin molds remained a household staple until Jell-O meals fell out of favor in the 1970s, and lists the classic Jel-Ring, loaf shapes and even lobster-shaped molds. Frenz Hub has a separate list titled 15 Surprising Things That Decorated Every 70s Home, But Are Now Extinct.

5. The Cherry Pitter

Wikipedia describes a cherry pitter as a device that removes the pit while leaving the fruit relatively intact, and says styles range from small hand-held tools to crank-operated kitchen machines and industrial ones.

House Digest singles out the spring-loaded version, a metal press with a small tray and a hole, where a cherry is set in place and the pit is pushed out the bottom. Early versions were often cast iron or tin. Hunker mentions vintage models that attach to a jar lid and newer ones with a splatter guard, while SlashGear counts the cherry pitter among the single-use gadgets many cooks skip, even though it saved time when baking cherry pies from fresh fruit.

The reasons differ by tool. Preservatives and packaging reduced the need for bread boxes, industrial dairies took over butter, drip machines took over coffee, and shifting tastes retired the gelatin salad. The cherry pitter simply became one more single-purpose gadget.

Still, the outlets agree on one point: some of these tools have a second life. House Digest says a breadbox suits home bakers, Hunker says butter molds turn up at vintage markets, and SlashGear notes that percolators still divide coffee drinkers.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Unknown author – Public domain/Wikimedia Commons

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