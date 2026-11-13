White Castle is putting a $4 offer on the table for National Fast Food Day, and it is built for the loyalty program rather than for every customer at the counter. The details of who qualifies and where it can be ordered are below.

From Nov. 13 through Nov. 16, White Castle is selling six Cheese Sliders for $4 in honor of National Fast Food Day, but only to Craver Nation Rewards members ordering at the restaurant, according to QSR Magazine and The Krazy Coupon Lady. The holiday itself falls on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, so the deal covers the weekend before it.

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What Six Sliders for $4 Comes To

The math is simple. Six sliders at $4 works out to about 67 cents apiece, a price that is a throwback for a chain built on cheap burgers. According to Wikipedia’s history of the company, White Castle sold its original burgers for five cents when it opened, and mid-century coupons offered five for 10 cents.

QSR Magazine, in a story dated Nov. 10, 2026, lists the offer among November deals for Craver Nation Rewards members that are available through the White Castle app, and marks it as an “At Castle” order, meaning it is for ordering at the restaurant rather than by mobile order. The Krazy Coupon Lady lists the same price and dates but does not describe limits or exclusions, and notes that offers, prices and local participation may vary. White Castle’s free rewards program, Craver Nation Rewards, is how members unlock the deals, and whitecastle.com has the program details.

Where Sliders Got Their Name and Their Fame

White Castle was founded on Sept. 13, 1921, in Wichita, Kansas, by Billy Ingram and Walter Anderson, and it is generally credited as the first fast food hamburger chain, per Wikipedia. The company is now based in Columbus, Ohio, and counted 345 restaurants in 2024.

The small square burgers are cooked on a bed of onions and steam through holes in the patty. Wikipedia’s entry on the slider sandwich says the word is believed to have first described those onion-steamed burgers at White Castle, while the company’s own Wikipedia entry notes that Time named the White Castle slider “The Most Influential Burger of All Time” in 2014.

Famartin – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

Nostalgia is half the appeal. Frenzhub’s trip through foods boomers loved with a passion is full of the kind of cheap, quick meals that sliders descend from.

The Other Chains Marking National Fast Food Day

White Castle is not the only name on the confirmed list. The Krazy Coupon Lady reports that Hardee’s rewards-program members can get 25 percent off up to four select drinks, shakes or sides from Nov. 13 to 16, redeemed once per day when ordering ahead online or in the app.

Krystal, the Southern slider rival, is running a buy-one-get-one deal on Country Fried Krystals for rewards members from Nov. 16 to 22, limited to one offer per member. Wikipedia says Krystal started in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Oct. 24, 1932, and now has about 360 locations.

The same page also lists chains it only predicts will join in, including Arby’s, Burger King and Carl’s Jr. Those are guesses based on past years, not announcements, so nothing about them should be counted on until the chains say so themselves.

How to Stretch the Deal Across a Weekend

The offer runs four days, Friday through Monday, and Nov. 16 is the last day listed. Because it is tied to the rewards app, a Craver Nation Rewards account comes first.

Four dollars for six sliders is a small meal for one hungry person or a snack-sized order for a family. Neither source details any per-order limit, so the app is the place to check how many times the offer can be used.

Fast food deals tend to cluster around holidays like this one, and the savings are real only when the order replaces a meal that would have cost more. Frenzhub’s guide to saving money fast and craftingyourhome.com’s piece on habits of people who never seem to run out of money both point at the same discipline: decide first, then use the discount.

Frenzhub’s roundup of things that are actually getting cheaper is a useful check on whether a deal like this is a bargain or just a familiar price. Craftingyourhome.com’s look at Saturday morning habits from the 60s and 70s is a good reminder of how weekend food rituals used to work, and a slider run can be a modern version of one.

A Quick Reality Check Before Heading Out

The confirmed facts are short. White Castle’s six Cheese Sliders for $4 run Nov. 13 through Nov. 16 for Craver Nation Rewards members, and National Fast Food Day is Monday, Nov. 16. Hardee’s has a separate 25 percent off drinks, shakes and sides offer on the same Nov. 13 to 16 dates, and Krystal’s buy-one-get-one starts on the holiday itself and runs through Nov. 22.

QSR lists the White Castle deal as an at-restaurant order for rewards members using the app, so a mobile order may not qualify. Prices and participation can differ by location, which is common for franchised and company-run restaurants alike.

For anyone already planning a casual weekend meal, a $4 sack of sliders is hard to beat on price alone. For everyone else, the holiday is simply a reason to see what a few cents per burger tastes like.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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