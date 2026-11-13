A cereal box, a jam jar or a coffee bag can look the same on the shelf as it did last month while holding less. The label can still say family size even after the weight on the back has dropped.

Part of the answer sits in two fall 2026 roundups from Consumer World founder Edgar Dworsky on his Mouse Print site, picked up by Cincinnati station WCPO. Eight grocery products on those lists got smaller, from Welch’s grape jam to Eight O’Clock Coffee.

Infrogmation – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

1. Welch’s Grape Jam: 32 Ounces Down to 30

Mouse Print’s late October roundup found Welch’s Grape Jam jars falling from 32 ounces to 30. Dworsky pointed out that fewer peanut butter and jelly sandwiches come out of each jar.

Math makes the change plain. If the shelf price stays put, two ounces fewer means about 6.7 percent more per ounce. Frenzhub has a list of outrageously expensive products Americans are overpaying for on related pricing.

Dollar-store runs deserve the same scrutiny, as craftingyourhome.com notes in its guide to things smart shoppers never buy at a dollar store.

2. Lucky Charms: A Family Size Box That Keeps Slimming

WCPO reported that Consumer World tracked the family-size Lucky Charms box from 20 ounces to 19, and then to 18.6. The name on the front never changed.

That is the classic shape of the trick Dworsky describes: the size word stays, the contents shrink. A box labeled family size is not a promise of any particular weight.

3. Fudgsicle Pops: 20 Per Box Down to 18

The freezer aisle is not exempt. Mouse Print showed Fudgsicle boxes holding 18 pops where they once held 20, a 10 percent drop in count.

Count-based shrinking is easy to miss because the box art looks identical. Only the number printed near the bottom of the package gives it away.

4. Hershey’s Kisses Special Dark: 10 Ounces to 8.7

In the October 17 roundup, Hershey’s Kisses share-size bags went from 10 ounces to 8.7. WCPO identified the product as the Special Dark version.

That is 1.3 ounces gone, or 13 percent of the bag. Candy aisle sizes tend to move quietly, and holiday bags are a common place to look, and Frenzhub also has a roundup of things that are actually getting cheaper.

5. Eight O’Clock Coffee: Big Bags Lose Two Ounces

Mouse Print noted that cans of coffee used to weigh a pound and that those days are long gone. With coffee prices high, the site said makers are shrinking their largest bags, and Eight O’Clock Coffee cut two ounces from its 40-ounce bag.

Two ounces off 40 is a 5 percent change, small enough to slip past a shopper who grabs the same bag every week.

MarkSweep – Public domain/Wikimedia Commons

6. Sara Lee Bagels: Fewer Bagels, Then Smaller Ones

The bagel aisle took a double hit. Mouse Print reminded readers that Sara Lee bagels had already gone from six to five in a bag, and the latest report found the bag dropping to just 15 ounces.

The same roundup noted that Thomas’ bagels had been reduced in size some months earlier.

7. Stop & Shop Instant Oatmeal: 10 Packets Down to 8

Store brands are not safe either. Mouse Print found Stop & Shop instant oatmeal boxes that once held 10 packets now holding eight, a 20 percent cut in count, and said store brands eventually downsize just like name brands.

8. Laughing Cow Cheese: About 10 Percent Less

Mouse Print reported that Laughing Cow lost about 10 percent of its contents, without giving the ounce figures in that item.

The site’s verdict was wry: customers are not laughing, while the cow is chuckling all the way to the bank.

Why Makers Shrink Packages, and How Shoppers Can Spot It

According to WCPO, Dworsky says manufacturers know that a visible price increase can push a shopper to switch brands or complain. Shrinking the package is quieter. Wikipedia’s entry on shrinkflation describes the same practice of reducing the amount of product in a package without lowering the price.

Dworsky also told WCPO there is a limit. At some point packages become too small to shrink further, and companies will have to stop.

WCPO relayed his advice in three steps. First, check the unit price when a package suddenly looks smaller and compare it with competing products. Second, look at store brands, which may offer more for the same money or less. Third, read the net weight or volume on the label instead of assuming a familiar box holds what it did last time.

A steady routine like the ones in habits of people who never seem to run out of money usually includes reading the label, and Frenzhub’s 26 easy tips for saving money fast make the same point from the budget side.

Not every shrink is a scandal, since ingredient costs rise and packages change for many reasons. Still, the eight items above show a steady habit: sizes drop, names stay, and the price tag often does not move. The next time a familiar box feels light on a Sunday night, the net weight on the label is the quickest way to find out whether the box or the memory has changed.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Original: lyzadanger, derivative work: Diliff – CC BY-SA 2.0/Wikimedia Commons

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