Popeyes is adding free wings to Monday orders through the first week of January. The offer is tied to online and app orders, and it repeats every week.

According to Sporked’s Nov. 7 roundup of fast food deals, Popeyes gives away a free 6-piece order of wings with any purchase of at least $10, every Monday through Jan. 4, 2027. The offer applies to online and in-app orders, and the customer picks the sauce.

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What the Monday Wings Deal Includes

The offer is simple on paper: spend $10 or more, and a 6-piece order of wings is added at no charge. Sporked’s writer, Heather Adams, noted that the sauce is the customer’s choice, which matters because wings at Popeyes come in several flavors.

The catch is where the order is placed. Sporked specified that the freebie is valid on online or in-app purchases, so a walk-up order at the counter may not qualify. That makes the Popeyes app or website the route for this offer.

Sporked did not say whether taxes or delivery fees count toward the $10, or whether a promo code is needed at checkout. Those details are not in the report, so the app’s cart screen is the place to confirm them.

Eight Mondays on the Calendar

The deal repeats weekly, and the next Monday on the calendar is Nov. 16. Counting from there, Mondays fall on Nov. 16, Nov. 23, Nov. 30, Dec. 7, Dec. 14, Dec. 21, Dec. 28 and Jan. 4. That makes eight Mondays in all, based on a plain calendar count of the dates Sporked gave.

Two of those Mondays sit close to holidays. Dec. 21 lands four days before Christmas and Dec. 28 follows it, so a house full of guests or a leftover-heavy week might be the moment a $10 order and a free 6-piece add-on stretches furthest. Those who like to plan around the season may also like the ideas in a Frenz Hub comparison of countertop appliances for taking pressure off the oven at Thanksgiving.

The $10 minimum is low enough that one chicken sandwich plus a side can get close. Because the free wings arrive on top of whatever is bought, the offer works best when the order is something that would be bought anyway, rather than padding a cart to reach the threshold.

A household that splits one order can think of the wings as a shared add-on. Six pieces go a long way among two people, and the sauce choice lets the table settle on one flavor instead of a mix. Anyone watching the grocery bill this month may find that a fast food Monday fits in alongside the ideas in Frenz Hub’s list of 26 easy ways to save money fast or its collection of wallet-friendly life hacks.

For wing flavors, Restaurant Business reported at the nationwide wing launch that Popeyes put five flavors on the menu: Sweet ‘N Spicy, Ghost Pepper, Honey BBQ, Roasted Garlic Parmesan and Signature Hot. The trade publication, Restaurant Business, said all of the wings are hand-breaded and fried. Menus change, so the app shows what is currently offered at a given restaurant.

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The $20 Meal Deal Running Alongside It

Sporked listed a second Popeyes offer in the same roundup: three proteins and two regular sides for $20, available on online and in-app orders. The proteins can be chicken sandwiches, 3-piece chicken tenders, 6-piece boneless or bone-in wings, or 2-piece signature chicken, according to the report.

The two deals appear to work separately. Sporked gave the wings freebie an end date of Jan. 4, 2027, but gave the $20 meal no end date, so it is not clear how long that second offer will last. A shopper hoping to use both on the same Monday should check the cart to see whether the app allows them together.

A $20 order with three proteins easily clears the $10 minimum, which makes the pairing tempting on paper. Whether the app allows both at once is something only the app can answer. Spending habits matter here too, and a roundup of everyday expenses that quietly drain budgets is a reminder that a deal only helps when the food would have been bought anyway.

A Short History of the Chain Behind the Wings

Popeyes opened on June 12, 1972, in Arabi, Louisiana, a suburb of New Orleans, according to Wikipedia. The founder, Al Copeland, first called the restaurant Chicken on the Run before reopening it days later as Popeyes Mighty Good Chicken.

The chain is now a subsidiary of Toronto-based Restaurant Brands International and, as of 2026, runs 5,413 restaurants across 51 countries and territories, per the same entry. About 98 percent of them are franchised, which is one reason deals can vary from one restaurant to the next.

That franchise structure is worth keeping in mind on any chain deal. Participation can differ by location, and Sporked’s roundup was written for a national audience rather than a single market. Not every restaurant will necessarily honor an app offer the same way, so the Popeyes app’s store selector is the safer guide. The company’s own site, popeyes.com, is where current menus and offers are posted.

A Quick Reality Check on Free Wings

Free comes with conditions here. The wings are free with a $10 minimum, they require an online or app order, and the offer repeats only on Mondays. A person who orders on a Tuesday, or who walks in without the app, will not get the wings.

The single source for the deal is Sporked’s Nov. 7 roundup, and Popeyes’ own site did not show the offer terms in readable text on Nov. 12. The app’s offers page is where the deal would appear at a participating location.

The terms come down to eight Mondays, one $10 minimum, and a sauce of choice, with the last chance falling on Jan. 4, 2027. Budget-minded shoppers may also want a list of seven things smart shoppers never buy at a dollar store, which pairs well with a month of careful spending.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: NissanFanatic245 – CC0/Wikimedia Commons

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