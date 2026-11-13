Waffle House has no closing time, and Thanksgiving Day is no exception. On Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, the chain is one of 10 restaurant brands that Food Network lists as serving diners while most kitchens at home are busy with turkey.

Cracker Barrel, Denny’s and Waffle House lead the list, followed by IHOP, Shoney’s, The Capital Grille, Eddie V’s, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Seasons 52 and Yard House, according to the Food Network roundup published Nov. 3. Hours and menus vary by location, so each one deserves a quick call or app check first.

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The Everyday Chains Open on Thanksgiving

Cracker Barrel serves a traditional Thanksgiving meal starting at 11 a.m. local time, per Food Network, which also says diners can use the online wait list and Pay & Go to shorten the visit. The chain was founded on Sept. 19, 1969, in Lebanon, Tennessee, and Wikipedia counts 657 locations as of 2025.

Denny’s keeps most locations open 24 hours, and it offers a Turkey & Dressing meal for in-restaurant dining. Pumpkin and pecan pies are sold by the slice or whole through Jan. 12. Prices and availability vary by location, Food Network notes.

Waffle House is open 24 hours, including Thanksgiving, with its regular hours. Wikipedia confirms that each location is open around the clock every day, and Food Network points out that Thanksgiving is often one of the chain’s busiest days.

IHOP is open on Thanksgiving, according to a company spokesperson quoted by Food Network. Shoney’s is open at many, but not all, locations, and participating restaurants serve a Thanksgiving Feast from 11 a.m. until close that includes a slice of pumpkin pie.

Steakhouses and Upscale Menus With Holiday Dinners

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The Capital Grille offers a chef-prepared traditional dinner with what Food Network calls an upscale twist. Add-ons cost extra, sides can be bought as a bundle for pickup, the full dinner menu is available all day and reservations are made through the chain’s website.

Eddie V’s has its full menu available all day, plus a holiday menu that starts at $52 for adults and $20 for children. Participating locations open early for lunch and feature live music from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. local time where available.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House serves a three-course traditional meal. Full dinners and sides can be ordered to go, and pre-ordering is open. Seasons 52 serves a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with its full dinner menu all day, accepts pre-orders and Thanksgiving Day reservations and sells a take-home Green Box that serves four to six people.

Yard House rounds out the list with a Thanksgiving plate of roasted or Nashville Hot fried turkey, several sides and a slice of pumpkin praline cheesecake. It is available for dine-in or takeout only at select locations, and the regular menu is also served.

Heat-and-Serve Dinners for a Home Table

Several of these chains also sell meals meant for home tables. FOX 5 New York reported on Nov. 5 that Cracker Barrel’s Heat & Serve Turkey Family Dinner costs about $119.99 and feeds four to six, while the Turkey Feast runs about $189.99 and feeds eight to 10. Prices vary by location, and pickup runs from Saturday, Nov. 21, through Sunday, Nov. 29, with orders placed on the website or app.

Denny’s is bringing back a Family Turkey Bundle for five people, according to Sporked. It includes carved turkey breast, bread stuffing, red-skinned mashed potatoes, gravy and cranberry sauce, plus a choice of sweet corn or broccoli. Orders for Thanksgiving can be placed Nov. 20 through Nov. 25 on the Denny’s website, with 24 hours’ notice required.

Frenzhub’s comparison of countertop ovens for freeing up the oven on Thanksgiving is a reminder that a hybrid is also possible, with a bundle covering the main course and only the sides cooked at home.

Planning Around the Day Itself

A restaurant meal does not remove all the planning. Some chains take reservations, others run wait lists, and the heat-and-serve options come with firm pickup windows. The Food Network list leaves out several price details, so the menu page for the nearest location is the one place to get a final figure.

Hosts who decide at the last minute to skip the stove can also plan the rest of the day. Craftingyourhome.com’s checklist of things never to do before leaving home for Thanksgiving is handy for anyone heading out to a restaurant or to a relative’s house. Frenzhub’s reflections on strange Thanksgiving traditions and craftingyourhome.com’s rundown of pies on Thanksgiving tables across America offer a lighter side of the same holiday.

Frenzhub’s page of old-school etiquette rules is also worth a look for anyone sharing a restaurant table with a large group. Servers on holidays are working through a busy day, and tipping well is the usual way to say thanks.

A Quick Reality Check on the List

Food Network’s list is a starting point rather than a promise for every location. Cracker Barrel, Denny’s and Shoney’s each tell diners to confirm hours with the local restaurant, and Shoney’s is open only at some locations. Prices and availability vary for The Capital Grille, Denny’s, Eddie V’s, Ruth’s Chris, Seasons 52 and Shoney’s, and Yard House’s Thanksgiving plate is limited to select locations.

Still, the shape of the day is clear. Waffle House and most Denny’s stay open around the clock, Cracker Barrel and Shoney’s start serving at 11 a.m., and the steakhouse brands run all-day holiday menus. For a household that would rather eat out on Nov. 26, there are 10 chains to try.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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