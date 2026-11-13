A Florida mother is facing four felony child neglect charges after authorities say she left her four children home alone for days while traveling to Las Vegas for work, with the youngsters allegedly surviving on instant ramen, cereal, bagels, and Oreo cookies.

The disturbing allegations emerged after a 9-year-old boy suffered a head injury inside the family’s Kissimmee home, prompting his siblings to call 911.

When emergency responders arrived, they found four children, ages 9, 11, 12, and 14, with no adult present.

Investigators later learned that their mother, 50-year-old Irene Miller, had traveled to Nevada on October 18, 2026, and was not scheduled to return until October 23.

New details from court documents, reported by the New York Post on November 10, suggest the children had limited food available and were allegedly instructed to use expired medication while their mother was away.

Miller was arrested at Orlando International Airport upon returning from Las Vegas on October 23.

The case has raised questions about child supervision, parental responsibilities, and what happens when children are left to handle emergencies without an adult nearby.

Four Children Allegedly Left Alone During Five-Day Las Vegas Trip

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According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, Miller left her Kissimmee residence on October 18 for a work-related trip to Las Vegas.

She allegedly left her four children at home, with the oldest being just 14 years old.

Miller, a photographer, told authorities she had arranged for a babysitter to help the children.

However, investigators said the arrangement only included visits in the morning and after school.

The babysitter was not required to remain overnight.

That meant the children were allegedly left to supervise themselves during the evenings and overnight.

Investigators determined that Miller was working in Las Vegas when deputies discovered the situation.

While the mother reportedly believed the daytime babysitting arrangement was sufficient, authorities concluded that the circumstances warranted criminal charges.

Children Reportedly Survived on Ramen, Cereal, Bagels, and Oreos

Photo Credit: Cook what you got/Facebook

One of the most concerning allegations involves the food available to the children while their mother was away.

According to an arrest affidavit described in a November 10 New York Post report, the children told investigators they had been eating instant ramen, bagels, and cereal for several days.

On the day authorities arrived, they reportedly had eaten cereal, bagels, and numerous Oreo cookies.

Investigators also noted that the residence contained limited food for four children.

Osceola County Sheriff’s Office Captain Kim Montes previously told reporters that although the home and children appeared clean, deputies noticed little food available.

The alleged shortage raised concerns about whether the children had appropriate meals while their mother was traveling.

However, the reported food inventory alone does not establish whether the children went without meals entirely.

The central issue in the criminal case is the alleged lack of appropriate adult supervision and the circumstances surrounding the children’s care.

A Falling Dumbbell Led to an Emergency 911 Call

Authorities learned of the situation on October 21.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., emergency dispatchers received a call from a child reporting that her younger brother had been injured.

According to investigators, the 9-year-old boy was building a fort when a five-pound dumbbell fell on his head.

The impact reportedly caused a bleeding wound.

Two of his siblings called 911 seeking help.

Deputies and emergency medical personnel responded to the family’s residence.

When they arrived, they found no adults present.

The injured boy was transported to Celebration Hospital for treatment.

According to CBS Miami’s October 27 coverage, the boy was treated and subsequently released from the hospital.

The emergency prompted deputies to investigate why four children were alone and how long their mother had been away.

Mother Allegedly Scolded Children for Calling 911

One of the more troubling allegations concerns Miller’s reaction after deputies contacted her.

According to the arrest affidavit cited by the New York Post, Miller initially told investigators she was busy working and had difficulty speaking with them.

Deputies reportedly explained that her youngest son had been injured and was being transported to the hospital.

Miller then allegedly called her oldest child’s phone.

The 14-year-old reportedly placed the call on speaker, allowing deputies to hear the conversation.

According to the affidavit, Miller questioned the children about their decision to call emergency services and expressed concern that she could be arrested.

The allegations have drawn attention because the children had contacted emergency responders after a potentially serious injury.

Calling 911 when someone suffers a significant head injury is an appropriate action, particularly when no adult is immediately available to assist.

The reported exchange forms part of the investigators’ account and has not been established as a finding of guilt.

Investigators Also Reported Expired Medication

Authorities say the concerns extended beyond the children’s food and supervision.

According to the newly reported court documents, some of the children were experiencing illnesses during their mother’s absence.

Investigators alleged that Miller had instructed them to use expired medication.

Her 11-year-old daughter reportedly showed officers equipment used to administer albuterol, a medication commonly prescribed for breathing problems.

The girl allegedly said she had used the medication for a cough and helped a sibling who was experiencing throat-related difficulties.

Investigators reported that the medication was not prescribed to the girl and carried an expiration date of September 2025.

The affidavit alleges that Miller instructed children to use medication that had expired or had not been prescribed to them.

These claims added to investigators’ concerns about the children’s care during the trip.

Father Had Requested a Welfare Check Before the Emergency

Court documents reportedly reveal that concerns about the children began before the October 21 injury.

On October 20, their father, identified as Mark Miller, requested a welfare check after receiving information from a neighbor.

The neighbor reportedly had seen one of the children skateboarding alone in the residential parking lot at night.

An officer went to the property around 9:30 p.m. but received no response at the door.

Attempts to contact Irene Miller were reportedly unsuccessful.

Less than 24 hours later, deputies returned to the same residence after receiving the children’s emergency call.

Authorities subsequently contacted their father, who agreed to take the children into his care.

The parents were reportedly involved in divorce and custody proceedings.

However, those family circumstances do not establish the outcome of the criminal allegations against Miller.

Mother Arrested Upon Returning to Florida

On October 23, investigators met Miller as she returned from Las Vegas through Orlando International Airport.

Deputies arrested her after she exited her flight.

According to the sheriff’s office, she was charged with four counts of child neglect without great bodily harm.

Miller was transported to the Orange County Jail.

Later reports indicated she was released after posting a $4,000 bond.

The allegations could carry serious legal consequences if prosecutors secure a conviction.

However, an arrest and criminal charges do not amount to a conviction.

Miller is presumed innocent unless proven guilty, and the available reports do not establish a final court outcome.

The sheriff’s office has said it takes allegations of inadequate child supervision seriously.

How Young Is Too Young to Be Left Home Alone?

The case has also brought renewed attention to a question many parents face: when is a child old enough to stay home without adult supervision?

There isn’t one answer that applies to every family.

A child’s maturity, ability to respond to emergencies, available support, and how long they can be alone can all matter.

Leaving a teenager home briefly while running an errand differs greatly from leaving several children without overnight adult supervision during a multi-day trip.

In Miller’s case, authorities focused on the combination of the children’s ages, the reported supervision arrangements, and the emergency.

The investigation also highlighted the importance of having a reliable adult available when children need immediate assistance.

What Happens Next?

As of the latest reporting reviewed on November 13, 2026, Miller had been released from jail following her arrest.

The criminal case remained unresolved in the available reports, and no confirmed trial outcome or sentencing date was established.

The allegations involving limited food, expired medication, and the mother’s reported response to the emergency will be matters for the legal process.

Meanwhile, investigators confirmed that the injured 9-year-old received hospital treatment and was discharged.

The children’s father also agreed to take them into his care following the incident.

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