A Walmart Shopper’s TikTok Shows 8 Krispy Kreme Mini Doughnuts Ringing Up at $9.98

A TikTok creator who posts as Freya, under the handle @freyasalchemists, filmed a Walmart self-checkout screen as an 8-pack of Krispy Kreme mini doughnuts rang up at $9.98. In the video, she reacts out loud to the total. BroBible reported on Oct. 21, 2026 that the first video had more than 407,000 views.

The outlet said the doughnuts were set to expire the next day. Freya then filmed a single doughnut at her local Krispy Kreme shop, which cost almost $3 and which she described as fresh. The contrast between a $9.98 box of eight and a roughly $3 doughnut straight from the shop is what the story turns on.

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What the Self-Checkout Screen Showed

According to BroBible, the video shows Freya scanning the 8-count box of mini doughnuts and watching $9.98 appear. The outlet reported that she balked at an $11 price for what she called old doughnuts, with an ellipsis standing in for a word. In an email to BroBible, she said the after-tax total for the box came to $10.39.

Frenz Hub has a list of 14 outrageously expensive products Americans are overpaying for unknowingly.

The Second Video and the $6 Memory

Freya posted a follow-up video, which BroBible did not date and gave no view count for. In it, she said she had not shopped this way in months and that an 8-count of mini doughnuts at Walmart cost about $6 the last time she bought one, according to the outlet.

She also told BroBible that grocery prices had risen broadly, citing a beef roast at about $25. She said several other Krispy Kreme packages in the same display carried the same next-day expiration date. She added that neither Krispy Kreme nor Walmart had contacted her. A sister site has a list of 7 things smart shoppers never buy at a dollar store.

Simple division puts the numbers in perspective. At $9.98 for eight, each mini doughnut rang up at about $1.25. At the roughly $6 Freya remembered, each would have cost about 75 cents. The single doughnut from the shop, at almost $3, is a different product at a different counter. Frenz Hub has a list titled 10 clever frugal living tips for a tiny budget.

How BroBible Ran the Numbers

BroBible went looking for an older price. It cited a June 2020 listing in which a pack of 8 Krispy Kreme Mini Crullers sold for under $4 at Walmart. Measured against $9.98, the outlet calculated an increase of 151.4 percent, compared with cumulative inflation of 30.7 percent over the same stretch.

The outlet then used doughnut-specific inflation data and estimated that a $4 price from 2020 would now come to under $6, not nearly $10. That estimate lines up with the roughly $6 figure Freya said she remembered. Frenz Hub also has a piece titled 12 things that are actually getting cheaper.

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Why Grocery Doughnuts Carry Next-Day Dates

Krispy Kreme’s own Delivered Fresh Daily page explains how the boxes reach grocery shelves. It says the doughnuts are made at local Krispy Kreme shops and sent directly to nearby grocery stores, with delivery every day to select stores near those shops. The page names Walmart, Kroger, Publix, Stater Brothers and Wakefern among the chains that carry them. It does not discuss date labels.

BroBible noted that one commenter said Krispy Kreme doughnuts are pricier per unit and carry next-day dates because they are delivered fresh daily. That is the commenter’s explanation as the outlet relayed it, not a statement from the company. Krispy Kreme itself dates to 1937, when founder Vernon Rudolph opened a store in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, according to Wikipedia, and its grocery partner Walmart opened its first store in Rogers, Arkansas on July 2, 1962, per Wikipedia’s Walmart entry.

Other Prices Raised in the Comments

BroBible also reported what commenters said. One user shared a screenshot of a 12-pack of mini doughnuts for under $4 at the Walmart bakery, a different product from the packaged Krispy Kreme box. Another criticized Dunkin’ for charging nearly $3 for mini doughnuts. A sister site has a post on Kroger clearance and app deals.

The views reported so far come from the first video alone. BroBible gave no count for the follow-up, and it did not say when either clip was posted beyond its own Oct. 21 publication date. Those gaps matter little to the price itself, which comes straight from the checkout screen Freya filmed, but they limit how far the numbers can be pushed.

What Has Not Been Answered

BroBible said it contacted Freya by email and TikTok message, emailed Krispy Kreme and used a media relations form for Walmart. The outlet reported no response from Krispy Kreme or Walmart. The story describes one receipt at one self-checkout, and the article does not name the store or say whether the price was the same elsewhere.

A Light Reality Check

A $9.98 total for eight mini doughnuts is the number that travelled, but the story has several moving parts: a box with a next-day date, a shop-fresh comparison, a 2020 price and an outlet’s own arithmetic. Packaged doughnuts and a doughnut handed over a counter are different products on different schedules.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Harrison Keely – CC BY 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

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