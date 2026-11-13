Chipotle Gives a Free Second Entree to Guests Who Show a Tattoo on Friday, Nov. 13, From 3 to 4 p.m.

On Friday, Nov. 13, anyone carrying ink has a reason to stop by Chipotle. From 3 to 4 p.m. local time, Chipotle says guests who show a tattoo at a participating U.S. or Canadian restaurant can get a free second entree with the purchase of a first one.

Missvain – CC BY 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

What the One-Hour Offer Covers

The promotion is called “Tatted Like a Chipotle Bag,” a nod to a meme that compared heavily tattooed looks to the bold, hand-drawn art on the chain’s to-go bags. Chipotle announced its return on Nov. 9, 2026.

Only the tattoo-wearing guest can collect the free entree, and each free item requires the purchase of an entree of equal or greater value, according to the company’s fine print. A kids’ meal does not count as the purchased entree.

The offer is limited to five free menu items per check and is subject to availability. Purchased entrees still earn Chipotle Rewards points, but the deal cannot be combined with other coupons or promotions.

Permanent ink is welcome, but so are temporary tattoos and drawn-on designs, Chipotle says. The company also leaves room for “another creative iteration invoking tattoos,” and the final call belongs to restaurant staff.

Even people who have never been near a tattoo needle can try the marker route, though the staff member at the register still decides.

Where the Deal Does Not Work

The BOGO is redeemable in the restaurant only. Chipotle’s terms rule out catering, mobile, online and delivery orders, so the app will not unlock the free entree.

It is also valid only on Nov. 13 and only during that single hour, in each restaurant’s own local time. A guest in Denver and a guest in Boston each get their own 3 p.m. start.

Chipotle describes the 3 to 4 p.m. window as its non-peak hour, so the deal is built for an afternoon visit rather than the lunch rush. Diners who like deal days can also read about ways to save money fast. Craftingyourhome.com has a related read on money habits.

Why Friday the 13th Became Tattoo Day

Chipotle says the idea draws from the tattoo community’s Friday the 13th tradition, when tattoo shops release flash sheets of small, pre-designed tattoos for the date. The chain turned the meme into a Friday the 13th promotion in June 2025, and it drove the company’s highest sales ever during the usually slow 3 to 4 p.m. hour.

When the BOGO returned on March 13, 2026, Chipotle says it helped drive the highest single-day sales in company history at the time, roughly 10 percent above the previous record set on National Burrito Day 2024. The company’s newsroom also says some fans have shared on TikTok that they got inked specifically for the promotion. Nation’s Restaurant News later reported that Chipotle’s June soccer-jersey BOGO and its August school-spirit BOGO each topped that mark.

The date has a quirk of its own. According to Wikipedia, Chipotle was founded on July 13, 1993, and the chain is now headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Tony Webster – CC BY-SA 2.0/Wikimedia Commons

The Wiz Khalifa Bags in Pittsburgh

This year’s version has a celebrity twist. Chipotle teamed up with rapper Wiz Khalifa to create limited-edition to-go bags featuring designs based on some of his own tattoos, and some are signed by him.

The bags will be available only at the Oakland neighborhood restaurant at 3510 Forbes Ave. in Pittsburgh, from 3 to 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 13, while supplies last, and they may run out before the hour ends.

Chipotle Rewards members in the U.S. have another route. From Nov. 12 through Nov. 14, members can exchange 10 points to enter a sweepstakes for one of 13 Chipotle x Wiz Khalifa bags, with a maximum of 20 entries, the company says.

Chipotle also shared the rapper’s own go-to order: a double chicken bowl with white rice, roasted chili-corn salsa, romaine lettuce and a side of chips and guac. Guests can order it directly from the Chipotle app and website starting Nov. 13.

The partnership lands days before Khalifa releases a new album, “COOL,” on the same day as the BOGO. In the company’s release, Stephanie Perdue, senior vice president of brand marketing at Chipotle, said, “Every tattoo has a story, and this BOGO gives fans a fun way to share theirs.”

A Quick Reality Check Before Heading Out

The fine print says “participating” restaurants, and Chipotle’s release says additional restrictions may apply, so a quick look at the chain’s website or app for the nearest location is a sensible first step. The company also reserves the right to change or end the offer without notice.

The deal is a single hour, and a free entree still means buying a first one at full price. For anyone who has an afternoon free, it can also be a good excuse to pick up a lunch for two, and the same crowd that likes a dollar-wise lunch often enjoys reading about clever frugal living tips, what smart shoppers skip at the dollar store or the wallet-friendly habits that add up.

Anyone without ink can still try a marker, but the tattoo test is at the staff’s discretion. Showing up between 3 and 4 p.m. with a design in hand, and patience for a possible line, is the whole plan.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Michael Rivera – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

The post Chipotle Gives a Free Second Entree to Guests Who Show a Tattoo on Friday, Nov. 13, From 3 to 4 p.m. appeared first on Timeless Dishes.