Friday, Nov. 13, is the only day Krispy Kreme is selling a second dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for 13 cents. The deal falls on Friday the 13th and on World Kindness Day, and the chain’s own deals page spells out how it works.

The short version: buy any dozen at the regular price, and add an Original Glazed dozen for $0.13. Krispy Kreme says the offer is available in the shop, at the drive-thru and online for pickup or delivery on Nov. 13 only.

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How the 13-Cent Dozen Works

According to the Krispy Kreme deals page, the qualifying purchase is any dozen doughnuts or a 16-count box of Minis. The reward is one Original Glazed dozen for $0.13, and sales tax is extra.

The limit is one redemption per guest, in the shop, at the drive-thru and online alike. The offer is also subject to availability, so a shop that runs low on glazed doughnuts may not be able to fill every order.

Sporked reported on Nov. 12 that pickup and delivery orders through the Krispy Kreme app and website use the promo code 13, and that the 13-cent dozen is limited to one per person while supplies last. Anyone ordering online can check the checkout screen for the code before paying.

The Minis option is worth noting for smaller households. A 16-count box of bite-size doughnuts counts as the qualifying purchase, so the order does not have to start with a full dozen of standard doughnuts. The reward is still the full Original Glazed dozen.

The deals page also invites guests to join Krispy Kreme Rewards, where members receive special discounts and early access to deals. Nothing on the page says membership is needed for the 13-cent dozen, so the offer reads as open to any guest.

Where the Offer Does Not Apply

The fine print lists several exclusions. The offer is not valid in Puerto Rico or Canada, or outside dedicated retail Krispy Kreme Doughnut shops, and it is not redeemable at grocery or convenience stores. Only the full shops, their drive-thru lanes and their online orders qualify.

The offer also requires a first purchase, so the math is a dozen at the regular menu price plus 13 cents for the second. The second box is the one that costs next to nothing, and the first box sets the price of the whole order.

Why the Deal Lands on World Kindness Day

Nov. 13 is also World Kindness Day, which Wikipedia says was introduced in 1998 by the World Kindness Movement, a coalition of kindness organizations. The day is observed in many countries, including Canada, Australia and Nigeria, though the 13-cent offer itself excludes Canada. Sporked described the promotion as a way to keep one dozen and hand the other to someone else.

That framing suits a doughnut box. A dozen is easy to split between a coworker’s desk and a kitchen counter at home, and glazed doughnuts do not need a plate or a fork. Families who hold on to small traditions, like the ones in what grandkids remember most about their grandparents, often count a surprise box of doughnuts among them.

The company opens its promotion with the line “Good things happen when doughnuts are involved,” and the page adds “skip the lucky charms,” which turns a superstitious date into a sale.

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What Goes in the First Dozen

The first dozen can be any variety, which is where the new seasonal lineup comes in. Krispy Kreme’s Thanksgiving doughnuts, which Sporked says started Nov. 12, are Berry Cobbler, Caramel Pumpkin, Double Chocolate Crumble and Cinnamon Apple Filled.

Holiday doughnuts from the earlier collection, listed on the same deals page, include Sugar Cookie, Caramel Toffee Cheesecake and Hot Cocoa, available Nov. 3, 2026, through Jan. 4, 2027, at participating shops. A mixed dozen from those lists, paired with a plain glazed dozen, gives a sampler without paying twice for the same flavor.

For a morning at the office or a long weekend of visitors, the glazed dozen is the easy crowd option, and the first dozen can hold whichever seasonal flavors catch the eye. A pot of coffee from a home coffee bar and a stack of napkins finish the job, and a full pot or a single cup both work with doughnuts.

A Quick Reality Check Before the Drive

One more detail from the terms: the 13 cents applies to the reward dozen only. The qualifying dozen and sales tax are charged in the usual way, so the final total on a receipt will be well above 13 cents.

A 13-cent dozen draws crowds, and a one-day offer can mean longer lines at the counter and the drive-thru. Ordering ahead for pickup or delivery is one way around the line, since the offer is valid online too.

The company founded its first shop in 1937 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, according to Wikipedia, and its tunnel-oven shops run an all-day “Hot Now” experience for fresh doughnuts. Hours at each shop follow the local schedule, and the Krispy Kreme website lists locations and hours.

Shoppers who plan around lean weeks can also keep an eye on things that are actually getting cheaper, while a Kroger clearance tip from a mom of two shows another way people stretch a grocery budget. For one Friday, though, the whole deal is a dozen, 13 cents and a limit of one.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Missvain – CC0/Wikimedia Commons

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