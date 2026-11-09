Raising Cane’s Opens in North Miami Beach With Special Gift for First 100 Dine-In Customers

Raising Cane’s opened Monday, November 9, at 14025 Biscayne Blvd. in North Miami Beach, adding another South Florida address for the chain’s chicken fingers, Texas toast and Cane’s Sauce.

The opening included a special gift offer for the first 100 eligible customers who purchased a qualifying combo meal for dine-in. The promotion includes a branded item and a card for a Box Combo on a later visit, with specific purchase, age, and residency requirements.

For nearby residents, the restaurant added a quick-service option along Biscayne Boulevard, with hours extending past midnight. For customers interested in the opening-day promotion, the key distinction is that the gift requires a qualifying purchase, not just early arrival.

Image Credit: @PopBase on X

What the First 100 Promotion Includes

Raising Cane’s published location-specific promotion terms for the North Miami Beach restaurant, identifying November 9 as the promotion date.

The offer applies to the first 100 people who purchase a combo meal for dine-in. Kids Combos are excluded, and the limit is one gift per person.

The advertised gift contains a Cane’s-branded item and a Be Our Guest Card good for one free Box Combo. The card is redeemable during a later visit, subject to the conditions printed on it.

That means the promotion is not an additional Box Combo handed over with the opening-day order. It provides a card for a future meal.

Recipients must be legal residents of Florida and at least 13 years old. A dine-in purchase is required, so a drive-thru order does not qualify under the published terms.

The company does not identify the branded item in those terms. It also reserves the right to substitute the gift, in whole or in part, with something of comparable or greater value if a featured item becomes unavailable.

The offer is limited to the first 100 qualifying purchasers. Customers should not assume gifts remain available simply because the restaurant is still serving on opening day.

A Menu Centered on Chicken Fingers

Raising Cane’s keeps its menu focused on chicken finger meals rather than a long list of different entrées.

The Box Combo includes four chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, one Cane’s Sauce, Texas toast, coleslaw, and a regular fountain drink or tea. Other choices include the 3 Finger Combo, the larger Caniac Combo, and a chicken finger sandwich combo.

The meal format makes the combinations the central ordering decision: how many chicken fingers to choose, which combo suits the visit, and whether to order a sandwich instead.

The North Miami Beach restaurant brings that established lineup to a new address rather than introducing a different menu concept.

Customers checking prices or particular menu options should select the restaurant through the company’s ordering service before purchasing. The opening-day gift conditions are separate from the regular menu, so not every order qualifies for the promotion.

Image credit: Pop Crave/X

Another Florida Stop in a November Expansion

The North Miami Beach opening is part of a broader month of restaurant additions.

According to QSR Magazine’s report on the November expansion, Raising Cane’s scheduled 12 openings across 10 states.

The published schedule spans Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, South Dakota, and Utah. It includes both additions in existing markets and the chain’s arrival in new communities.

Florida has another restaurant on that schedule: a Jacksonville location at 4863 Gate Parkway, listed for November 23.

Those national plans provide context, but the North Miami Beach promotion has its own rules. Its date, address, and Florida residency requirement are stated in a location-specific offer and should not be assumed to apply to other restaurants.

For North Miami Beach diners, the immediate change is more straightforward than the expansion figures: another restaurant is now part of the choices along Biscayne Boulevard.

Where to Find It and When to Visit

The restaurant is at 14025 Biscayne Blvd., North Miami Beach, FL 33181.

Its official location listing shows regular operating hours of 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday. The listed dine-in and drive-thru hours match.

Those are the published regular hours, not a separate schedule of grand-opening activities.

Customers can contact the restaurant at (786) 706-4919 with questions about service or current conditions before making a special trip. Anyone asking about the gift should distinguish that limited opening-day offer from the restaurant’s ongoing operations.

There is no need to qualify for the promotion to visit the restaurant. The gift offer ends when the allocation runs out, while the location’s regular menu gives a reason to return later.

Beyond the Opening-Day Gift

A grand-opening promotion draws attention to early transactions. Whether a restaurant becomes a regular stop depends on the visits that follow.

For this location, the lasting addition is a chicken finger-focused menu, a dine-in option, and a drive-thru operating on the same listed schedule.

The gift offer gives the opening a particular occasion, but the restaurant’s place in the neighborhood will develop beyond November 9.

When a familiar chain arrives closer to home, what turns an opening-day visit into a place you choose again?

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