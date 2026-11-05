Massive Asian Supermarket Opens in San Francisco With 50,000 Square Feet of Food

San Francisco shoppers now have a massive new grocery destination to explore, and it brings far more than the usual supermarket staples.

T&T Supermarket, Canada’s largest Asian grocery chain, officially opened its first San Francisco location on Thursday, November 5, 2026, welcoming customers into a sprawling 50,000-square-foot store filled with fresh produce, live seafood, specialty groceries, and freshly prepared meals.

Located at 2675 Geary Boulevard in the City Center shopping complex, the new supermarket occupies a space that had remained vacant for nearly a decade.

The opening marks the company’s second Bay Area location, following its San Jose debut earlier this year.

For shoppers who enjoy discovering international ingredients, exploring unfamiliar flavors, or picking up ready-made meals, the new store offers an extensive selection under one roof.

Related: Publix, ALDI, Trader Joe’s and Winn-Dixie Are Expected to Close on Thanksgiving, November 26, While Albertsons, Meijer and Sprouts Open for the Morning

A Massive New Grocery Store Arrives in San Francisco

Image Credits:country_wind, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

The new T&T Supermarket occupies approximately 50,000 square feet inside the City Center shopping complex in San Francisco’s Anza Vista neighborhood.

The location sits near the busy intersection of Geary Boulevard and Masonic Avenue.

According to KTVU FOX 2, customers began lining up hours before the store’s scheduled 9 a.m. opening on November 5.

Some shoppers traveled from other Bay Area communities to explore the new location.

The excitement reflects the grocery chain’s popularity among customers seeking Asian ingredients, specialty foods, and freshly prepared dishes.

Unlike a traditional neighborhood grocery store with a limited international food aisle, T&T specializes in products and ingredients commonly used across several Asian culinary traditions.

Its large format allows the supermarket to combine extensive grocery departments with prepared-food counters, a bakery, and other specialty shopping areas.

Related: Walmart, Target, Home Depot and Lowe’s Are Expected to Open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday, November 27, With Best Buy Running 6 a.m. to 10 p.m

Hundreds of Fresh Produce Options Await Shoppers

Image Credits:novianadss/pexels

One of the new supermarket’s most noticeable features is its produce department.

According to opening-day reporting from the San Francisco Chronicle, the store offers approximately 200 varieties of vegetables and 100 types of fruit.

That selection includes familiar grocery items alongside produce that may be less common in conventional American supermarkets.

Dragon fruit and Mino melons were among the fresh products highlighted in opening coverage.

For home cooks interested in preparing dishes from different Asian cuisines, access to a broader selection of vegetables and fruit can make shopping more convenient.

Instead of visiting several specialty stores to locate particular ingredients, customers may be able to find more of what they need during a single grocery trip.

The extensive produce selection also supports the retailer’s effort to appeal to shoppers who want both everyday staples and opportunities to try something new.

Related:6 Cheap Frozen and Canned Foods That Can Be as Healthy as Fresh Produce

Live Seafood and Specialty Meat Counters Stand Out

Fresh seafood is another major attraction at the San Francisco location.

The supermarket features live seafood selections, including crabs and lobsters, alongside various fish.

Opening coverage also identified specialty seafood products and meat options, including Wagyu beef.

These departments give shoppers access to ingredients for traditional recipes and more elaborate home-cooked meals.

The seafood counters are particularly notable because they offer a shopping experience that differs from the packaged seafood cases found at many conventional grocery chains.

Customers can browse a selection of live and fresh seafood while exploring ingredients for everything from family dinners to special occasions.

As with any grocery store, prices, stock, and specific seafood varieties may change depending on availability.

Related:15 Foods to Never Buy at Walmart

Dumplings, Sushi, and Hot Meals Are Part of the Experience

Not every visitor to T&T Supermarket needs a shopping list or plans to cook dinner from scratch.

The new location includes several prepared-food options for customers looking for a convenient meal.

Shoppers can find items such as soup dumplings, sushi, dim sum, Taiwanese rice rolls, fried chicken, and Peking duck kits.

A hot food bar and barbecue station add to the selection.

These offerings make the supermarket more than a place to purchase raw ingredients.

Customers can pick up ready-made dishes while shopping for household groceries, making it easier to combine everyday errands with meal planning.

For people who enjoy Asian street food or want to sample unfamiliar dishes, the prepared-food counters may be among the store’s biggest attractions.

The Store Introduces a New T&T Café

Another distinctive feature is the addition of a T&T Café, which local reports describe as the chain’s first café in the United States.

The café offers specialty beverages and baked treats, giving shoppers another reason to explore the store beyond its grocery aisles.

Reported drink options include black sesame lattes, ube lattes, and colorful fruit-based beverages.

The bakery selection features Portuguese-style egg tarts, mochi buns, and other pastries.

These products highlight the supermarket’s emphasis on combining grocery shopping with prepared foods and specialty treats.

Visitors can also stop for a drink or pick up dessert for later.

With the holiday season approaching, the café and bakery may also appeal to customers searching for something different to bring to family gatherings.

Shoppers Can Explore Frozen Foods and Pantry Staples

Beyond the fresh-food departments, T&T carries a broad selection of packaged groceries and frozen products.

The chain’s online catalog includes items such as pork and cabbage dumplings, pork and shrimp dumplings, green onion pancakes, barbecue pork buns, rice, noodles, and roasted seaweed snacks.

For example, the company’s U.S. online store has listed 16-ounce packages of T&T Pork and Cabbage Dumplings for $4.99 and 12.7-ounce packages of T&T Soup Pork Dumplings for $6.99.

Its 25-pound bag of Thai Jasmine Rice has also been listed at $26.99.

These figures are examples from the retailer’s online catalog, not independently confirmed prices at the new San Francisco store.

The supermarket also includes a beauty department featuring Korean and Japanese products.

That combination lets customers shop for groceries, prepared meals, specialty ingredients, and selected personal-care products in a single visit.

A Long-Vacant Retail Space Gets New Life

The opening is significant for San Francisco beyond the arrival of another grocery store.

The 50,000-square-foot location previously housed a Best Buy that closed in 2017.

The space remained vacant for years, despite earlier plans for Whole Foods Market to occupy the property.

Those plans ultimately did not move forward.

T&T later secured the location, bringing a major new retailer into the City Center shopping complex.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie attended the opening celebration alongside T&T CEO Tina Lee and other city officials.

Lee credited cooperation with city officials and improved permitting processes with helping the company move the project forward.

For the surrounding neighborhood, the opening returns a substantial commercial space to active use and introduces another grocery shopping option.

More Bay Area Stores Are on the Way

The San Francisco opening is part of T&T Supermarket’s broader expansion into California.

Founded in Vancouver, British Columbia, in 1993, the company has grown into Canada’s largest Asian grocery chain.

It entered the U.S. market in 2024 with a store in Bellevue, Washington.

The chain opened its first Bay Area location in San Jose in June 2026, followed by the new San Francisco supermarket in November.

Additional stores are planned for Millbrae and Newark, although their projected opening dates remain subject to change.

According to recent company and local media reporting, those future locations are expected to expand the retailer’s presence across the Bay Area during 2027.

The company’s growth reflects its interest in serving customers familiar with its products while introducing more shoppers to its grocery selection.

Where to Find the New Supermarket

T&T Supermarket’s new San Francisco location is at 2675 Geary Boulevard, Suite 300, inside the City Center shopping complex.

The store officially opened on Thursday, November 5, 2026, with a scheduled 9 a.m. grand opening.

Customers can check the company’s official website for updated operating hours, product availability, and additional store information.

With approximately 50,000 square feet of shopping space, extensive produce displays, live seafood, prepared meals, a café, and specialty grocery aisles, the location offers something different from a typical supermarket visit.

For San Francisco residents and Bay Area food enthusiasts, T&T’s arrival creates another opportunity to explore international ingredients and discover new favorites without leaving the city.

The post Massive Asian Supermarket Opens in San Francisco With 50,000 Square Feet of Food appeared first on Timeless Dishes.