California Food Pantry Seeks Thanksgiving Donations as Families Face Rising Costs

With Thanksgiving approaching, a California nonprofit is calling on the community to help families struggling to put food on the table. As grocery bills and everyday living expenses continue to strain household budgets, Foothill Unity Center is seeking donations to support its upcoming holiday food distributions.

The San Gabriel Valley organization, which serves residents in Pasadena, Monrovia, and surrounding communities, is preparing to distribute Thanksgiving food boxes to families who need additional assistance.

According to a November 5, 2026, report by Pasadena Now, the nonprofit is requesting donations of traditional holiday ingredients, pantry staples, and grocery gift cards ahead of its November distributions.

For households already balancing rent, utilities, transportation, and grocery expenses, preparing a Thanksgiving dinner can create another financial challenge.

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Thanksgiving Donations Needed in the San Gabriel Valley

Foothill Unity Center has identified several items that community members can contribute to its holiday food assistance efforts.

According to the organization’s official holiday donation information, the requested items include canned corn, canned cranberry sauce, stuffing mix, cake mix, and grocery gift cards valued at $20 to $25.

These familiar Thanksgiving staples can help families prepare a holiday meal without purchasing every ingredient themselves.

Even relatively inexpensive grocery items can make a difference when collected through a community donation effort.

For example, a standard can of corn may cost less than a dollar at a major supermarket, while packaged stuffing mix and canned cranberry sauce generally cost only a few dollars each.

Those prices may seem manageable individually, but the total cost of assembling a holiday meal can be harder for families already stretching their grocery budgets.

The organization also accepts financial contributions, which can help it purchase additional food and supplies based on community needs.

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Rising Household Expenses Add Pressure

Image credits: Antonius Ferret/Pexels

The Thanksgiving appeal comes amid continued concerns about food affordability in California.

For families living on limited or unpredictable incomes, everyday household expenses can leave little room for special occasions.

Food assistance organizations have reported continued demand throughout 2026.

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank reported distributing 103 million pounds of food during the first eight months of the year, illustrating the scale of ongoing food assistance efforts in the region.

Elsewhere in California, an October 2026 survey from Second Harvest of Silicon Valley found that 60% of respondents were more concerned about paying bills than a year earlier.

Nearly half of respondents reported having less than $100 in savings.

While those findings do not specifically describe Foothill Unity Center’s clients, they provide a broader picture of the financial pressures facing households that rely on community assistance.

Thanksgiving can intensify these concerns because families may want to prepare a traditional meal while still paying for everyday necessities.

A food box containing holiday ingredients can reduce some of that burden.

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Thanksgiving Food Distributions Planned for November

According to Pasadena Now, Foothill Unity Center is preparing Thanksgiving food distributions for November 17 and 18, 2026.

The reported schedule includes a walk-up distribution on November 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and a drive-through distribution on November 18 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The nonprofit operates locations in Pasadena and Monrovia, although readers should confirm the specific event location, eligibility requirements, and distribution arrangements directly with the organization.

Community nonprofits can organize food distributions that provide families with groceries and ingredients to prepare meals at home.

Rather than focusing only on one holiday dinner, donated pantry staples may also help households manage food expenses in the weeks that follow.

The organization has not publicly confirmed an exact number of households expected to receive Thanksgiving food boxes in the information reviewed for this story.

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How Community Members Can Help

Residents interested in supporting the Thanksgiving effort have several options.

Foothill Unity Center’s holiday wishlist includes canned corn, canned cranberry sauce, stuffing mix, and cake mix. The organization also requests grocery gift cards in $20 to $25 denominations.

Donors do not need to purchase expensive specialty products. Standard store-bought items that meet the organization’s requirements can contribute to its collection.

Before dropping off food, donors should contact the organization to confirm its current needs, accepted products, and donation hours.

Foothill Unity Center operates at two locations:

Monrovia: 790 W. Chestnut Avenue, Monrovia, CA 91016.

Pasadena: 191 N. Oak Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91107.

The Monrovia office can be reached at 626-358-3486, while the Pasadena office can be contacted at 626-584-7420.

Residents who prefer to contribute financially can find information through the organization’s official website.

Volunteer opportunities are also available for people interested in supporting its broader community programs.

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A Community Effort Beyond the Holiday Table

Thanksgiving is traditionally associated with gathering around a table filled with familiar dishes. For families experiencing financial hardship, however, putting together that meal may require careful budgeting or outside assistance.

Community donation programs offer one way to help bridge that gap.

A box of stuffing mix, a few cans of vegetables, or a grocery gift card may seem like a modest contribution, but collected donations can help organizations assemble food packages for households in need.

Foothill Unity Center’s appeal also highlights the role that local nonprofits play throughout the year.

While holiday donation campaigns often receive extra attention in November and December, food insecurity and rising household expenses don’t disappear when celebrations end.

For California residents looking for a practical way to support their neighbors this Thanksgiving, contributing to a verified local food pantry is one option.

As the November distributions approach, Foothill Unity Center is encouraging community participation to help make holiday meals more accessible for families facing financial pressure.

For those able to give, even a small contribution can become part of a larger community response.

The post California Food Pantry Seeks Thanksgiving Donations as Families Face Rising Costs appeared first on Timeless Dishes.