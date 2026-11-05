Rockaway Beach Food Festival Returns November 8 With More Than a Dozen Local Restaurants

Rockaway residents will have another opportunity to explore the area’s restaurant scene this weekend as the Rockaway Beach Food Festival returns for its third annual edition.

The event is scheduled for Sunday, November 8, at The Rockaway Hotel, bringing together more than a dozen local restaurants for an afternoon of food, live music, and community connections. Organizers say the gathering is designed to introduce visitors to different dining options across the peninsula while giving neighborhood restaurants another opportunity to meet potential customers.

The festival will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets cost $65 per person and include food samples, one welcome drink, and live entertainment. Additional drinks will be available for purchase at a cash bar.

More Restaurants Join This Year’s Lineup

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One of the main attractions is the opportunity to sample dishes from several restaurants in one location rather than visiting each establishment separately.

This year’s participating businesses include returning neighborhood restaurants and three new additions: Similean on the Bay, Crown Square Pizza and Wiseclock Cafe.

Their inclusion gives attendees a chance to discover businesses they may not have visited before. It also lets participating restaurants showcase their menus and connect directly with people who live in or visit the Rockaway area.

For residents with favorite neighborhood dining spots, the festival offers a chance to explore something different. Someone who regularly visits a particular restaurant might discover another local business worth adding to their usual dining rotation.

The event also allows newer businesses to become more familiar to the community. Being part of a gathering with established restaurants can introduce them to customers who might otherwise never come across their names.

Why the Festival Matters to Rockaway’s Restaurant Community

The festival arrives after the busy summer season, when Rockaway’s beaches attract visitors and bring additional attention to nearby businesses.

However, the local restaurant scene continues beyond the warmer months. Restaurants still need customers during quieter periods, and events that encourage residents to explore local businesses can help keep those establishments visible.

According to The Rockaway Times, Rockaway Hotel co-owner and operator Terence Tubridy described the festival as an opportunity to meet restaurant owners and operators in person.

That interaction is part of what makes the event different from an ordinary restaurant visit. Instead of simply ordering a meal and leaving, guests can meet some of the people responsible for the businesses and learn more about the local dining scene.

For restaurant owners, it is also an opportunity to present their food to a wider audience in a shared setting. A visitor who enjoys a sample may return for a full meal another day.

The festival also creates a meeting point for businesses that operate in the same community. Although they may compete for customers throughout the year, participating restaurants can come together for an event that highlights the wider Rockaway dining scene.

The Rockaway Hotel has hosted several special events throughout the year, and the food festival is another way the venue brings residents, visitors, and local businesses together.

What Visitors Should Know Before Attending

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The 2026 Rockaway Beach Food Festival will take place on Sunday, November 8, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at The Rockaway Hotel.

Admission is $65 per person. Each ticket includes food samples from participating restaurants, a welcome drink, and live entertainment by Cherry and the Gunz. Guests who want additional drinks can purchase them separately at the cash bar.

The event is especially suited to people who want to discover local restaurants, try different dishes, and spend an afternoon supporting neighborhood businesses.

Anyone planning to attend should check The Rockaway Hotel’s event booking page for ticket availability and any updated admission information before making the trip.

Final Thought

A neighborhood restaurant scene depends on more than the businesses that serve food. It also depends on customers who are willing to explore, support local establishments, and give unfamiliar places a chance.

The Rockaway Beach Food Festival brings those elements together in one afternoon. With more than a dozen restaurants expected to participate, the November 8 gathering gives residents another reason to discover what their local dining community has to offer.

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