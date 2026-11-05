Planning to Shop on Thanksgiving? These 30+ Major Retail Chains, Including Walmart and Target, Will Be Closed

Planning to squeeze in a little shopping on Thanksgiving? You might want to move those plans to another day.

Several of America’s biggest retail chains are expected to close on Thursday, November 26, 2026, giving employees the holiday off. The list includes familiar names such as Walmart, Target, Costco, Best Buy, Home Depot, and Lowe’s, along with department stores, clothing retailers, furniture stores, and pet supply chains.

In total, more than 30 retailers are expected to remain closed, following a pattern that has become increasingly common over the past few years. While some companies have already confirmed their 2026 plans, others are expected to follow their usual Thanksgiving schedules. Here are the stores shoppers should plan around before heading out for holiday errands.

Walmart, Target, and Other Major Retailers Will Close

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Some of the country’s most recognizable retail chains will be taking Thanksgiving Day off. Walmart has confirmed that its stores will remain closed on November 26, continuing its practice of giving employees the holiday off. Target has also maintained a permanent Thanksgiving closure policy since 2021.

Costco, Best Buy, Home Depot, and Lowe’s are also among the major retailers confirming Thanksgiving closures for 2026. That means shoppers looking for electronics, home improvement supplies, bulk groceries, or household essentials will need to visit these stores before the holiday.

The good news is that customers will not necessarily miss out on holiday shopping deals. Several retailers will continue offering online promotions through their websites and apps, even while physical locations remain closed.

Department Stores Expected to Keep Their Doors Closed

Thanksgiving is also expected to be a quiet day for shoppers who prefer traditional department stores. Macy’s, JCPenney, Kohl’s, Nordstrom, and Neiman Marcus are among the retailers expected to close for the holiday.

Other names on the expected closure list include Burlington and La-Z-Boy. These stores offer everything from clothing and home furnishings to furniture, making them popular destinations for people preparing their homes or shopping for holiday gifts.

For shoppers hoping to pick up a new outfit, furniture, or household decorations, Wednesday, November 25, may be a better time to visit. Most of these retailers are expected to resume regular shopping activities around Black Friday, although individual store hours may differ.

Check local store schedules before you go, especially since some of these chains have not yet published their complete 2026 holiday hours.

Clothing, Shoe, and Beauty Stores Also Expected to Close

Thanksgiving shoppers looking for clothes, shoes, or beauty products may also find many doors locked. T.J. Maxx, Under Armour, Foot Locker, DSW, and Ulta Beauty are among the specialty retailers expected to limit or suspend in-store shopping for the holiday.

Other stores on the list include Barnes & Noble, World Market, and Sur La Table. While these businesses serve very different shopping interests, they share a familiar holiday pattern of closing their physical locations on Thanksgiving.

There are a few exceptions worth knowing about. DSW has previously offered limited evening hours, while some Foot Locker locations may have different schedules. Shoppers should also check individual stores rather than assume every location follows the same timetable.

Furniture, Home Improvement, and Specialty Stores Will Be Closed

Anyone hoping to squeeze in a home improvement project on Thanksgiving may need to finish their shopping earlier. Home Depot and Lowe’s have confirmed that their stores will close for the day, following their established holiday schedules.

Furniture and home goods retailers are also expected to close. IKEA, The Container Store, Crate & Barrel, and World Market are among the businesses shoppers should expect to find closed.

The list also includes Menards, Staples, and Guitar Center. Whether someone needs storage supplies, office equipment, musical instruments, or something for a home renovation, Thanksgiving is unlikely to be the best day for an in-person shopping trip.

Many of these businesses will still offer online shopping. However, customers should not automatically assume that services such as store pickup or same-day collection will operate normally during the holiday.

Grocery and Pet Supply Chains Are Joining the Closure List

Thanksgiving grocery shopping can be particularly tricky because not every supermarket follows the same holiday schedule. Aldi, Trader Joe’s, and Publix are among the grocery retailers expected to close on November 26.

Warehouse shoppers should also plan ahead because Sam’s Club and BJ’s Wholesale Club are expected to remain closed. These stores are popular for bulk purchases, making it especially important for customers to pick up ingredients and household supplies before Thanksgiving.

Pet owners will also need to think ahead. PetSmart is expected to close for the holiday, and most Petco locations are also expected to remain closed. Some Petco locations may have limited exceptions, so check with a nearby branch.

For anyone hosting Thanksgiving dinner, getting groceries, pet food, and other essentials before Thursday could save an unnecessary trip.

Here Is the Full List of 38 Stores Expected to Close

With several shopping categories affected, it helps to have the names in one place. The following retailers appear on the 2026 Thanksgiving closure list published by Parade, although their individual holiday schedules should be checked as companies release updates.

The list includes:

Major retailers and department stores

Walmart

Target

Best Buy

Costco

Sam’s Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Kohl’s

Macy’s

JCPenney

Nordstrom

Neiman Marcus

Burlington

Clothing, footwear, and beauty retailers

T.J. Maxx

DSW

Foot Locker

Under Armour

Ulta Beauty

Home, furniture, and specialty retailers

Home Depot

Lowe’s

IKEA

Menards

La-Z-Boy

Crate & Barrel

The Container Store

World Market

Sur La Table

Staples

Guitar Center

Hobby Lobby

Barnes & Noble

Grocery and pet supply stores

Aldi

Trader Joe’s

Publix

PetSmart

Petco

Other specialty retailers

Academy Sports + Outdoors

REI

GameStop

While this list covers 38 retailers, not every closure has been individually confirmed for 2026. Walmart, Best Buy, Costco, Home Depot, and Lowe’s have announced their closures, while Target continues its established Thanksgiving closure policy. Several other entries are based on previous holiday schedules and expectations.

Thanksgiving falls on Thursday, November 26, this year, with Black Friday following on November 27. Shoppers can still look forward to plenty of holiday promotions, but those planning to visit physical stores should run errands early.

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