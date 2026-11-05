Costco Gets Approval for Massive 167,000-Square-Foot Store and Gas Station at Former Shopping Mall Site

Costco shoppers in New Hampshire have something big to look forward to. The wholesale retailer has received approval to build a massive new warehouse store complete with a gas station, tire center, and hundreds of parking spaces. The planned location will occupy part of a former shopping mall site that is being transformed into a new retail and commercial destination.

The project is expected to bring more shopping options, new jobs, and additional business activity to the area. Although shoppers will have to wait a little longer before visiting, the proposed opening date is already on the calendar.

Costco’s New Store Will Cover Nearly 167,000 Square Feet

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The planned Costco warehouse will measure approximately 167,000 square feet, making it a substantial addition to the Newington retail scene. The store will be built at Seacoast Landing in Newington, New Hampshire, following approval from local planning officials on October 26.

The development will include more than just the familiar warehouse shopping experience. Plans feature a 16-pump gas station, a tire service center, and 820 parking spaces to accommodate shoppers visiting throughout the week.

For Costco members, having fuel and tire services in one location could make routine shopping trips more convenient. Instead of visiting several businesses for household supplies, fuel, and basic vehicle services, customers will have more options under one roof.

The project received conditional approval, meaning Costco must comply with 17 requirements attached to the planning board’s decision. Some of these conditions address traffic management, particularly around Gosling Road and Woodbury Avenue.

The Store Will Replace Part of a Former Shopping Mall

Costco’s arrival will mark a major change for a property that once served as a popular shopping destination. The new warehouse is planned for the former Mall at Fox Run, which opened in February 1983 and operated for more than four decades.

Like many traditional shopping malls across the country, the property struggled as shopping habits changed and major retailers gradually left. Former tenants included several well-known businesses, including Macy’s, JCPenney, and JoAnn Fabrics.

The mall officially closed on January 31, 2026, bringing its long run to an end. Demolition work is now clearing the property to make room for the new development, with completion expected by the end of December.

It is an interesting change for a location that once brought shoppers indoors to browse several stores. Instead, the property is being transformed into an open-air commercial destination with larger standalone retail buildings, restaurants, offices, and other businesses.

Construction Could Begin in April 2027

Shoppers hoping to visit the new Costco will need to be patient because construction is not expected to begin immediately. According to the project team, the company plans to complete its land purchase in early 2027 before starting construction around April.

If everything follows the proposed schedule, the warehouse could welcome its first customers in November 2027. Kim Masiuk, a senior project manager and civil engineer with BL Companies, outlined the timeline during discussions about the development.

The November target gives Costco several months to complete the building and prepare the location for business. However, it remains a projected opening date, not a confirmed grand opening announcement.

The approval is an important step toward making the project happen, particularly after months of discussions and negotiations involving local officials and the developers.

Costco’s Arrival Could Bring Around 250 New Jobs

The new warehouse is also expected to create employment opportunities in the Newington area. Current estimates suggest the store could create about 250 jobs in the community once it opens.

Those positions could include opportunities across different parts of the warehouse operation, including retail, customer service, fuel services, and tire maintenance. The exact job openings and recruitment schedule have not been announced yet.

For residents looking for work, the development could eventually provide another major employment option. It may also create additional business opportunities for companies and service providers operating around the property.

The wider Seacoast Landing development is expected to contribute to the local economy beyond Costco’s operations. Once fully developed, the project could generate approximately $500,000 in annual tax revenue for Newington, according to estimates reported during discussions about the development.

Seacoast Landing Will Include More Than Costco

Although Costco is the first major retailer publicly confirmed for the development, it will not be the only attraction at Seacoast Landing. The larger project covers approximately 82 acres and carries an estimated development value of $500 million.

Plans include six different development lots, two large anchor retail buildings, smaller commercial spaces, office facilities, and a medical building. Restaurants and other businesses are also expected to become part of the new shopping destination.

A pedestrian boulevard will connect the development with existing Chick-fil-A and Texas Roadhouse locations, giving visitors more places to shop and eat during their trips.

However, several future tenants have yet to be announced. Developers have kept some details confidential because of non-disclosure agreements with prospective businesses.

The idea is to create a destination where people can do more than make a quick shopping stop. With retail stores, medical services, restaurants, and other businesses planned for the property, Seacoast Landing could eventually become a much busier commercial area.

Costco Continues to Expand Its Warehouse Footprint

The Newington project comes as Costco continues investing in new locations across the United States. The retailer recently opened a 152,000-square-foot warehouse in Amherst, New York, on October 28, adding another location to its growing network.

That store includes services such as a tire center, pharmacy, and optical department, giving members access to several services beyond regular warehouse shopping.

The Newington location will be another significant addition, particularly for shoppers along New Hampshire’s Seacoast. Costco currently has one other operating warehouse in the state, located in Nashua.

For residents waiting for another convenient location, the proposed November 2027 opening is worth watching. The former Mall at Fox Run is getting a completely different future, and Costco is set to play a major role in that transformation.

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