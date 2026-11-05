Odessa’s 43rd Annual Merry Marketplace Opens November 5 With More Than 80 Vendors and Holiday Shopping.

Holiday shopping is getting an early start in Odessa, Texas, as the Junior League of Odessa prepares to welcome visitors to its 43rd annual Merry Marketplace.

The four-day event runs November 5–8, 2026, at the Ector County Coliseum. It brings together more than 80 merchants offering holiday decorations, clothing, jewelry, specialty foods, and gift items.

Beyond shopping, the marketplace is also an important fundraising event for the Junior League, with proceeds supporting programs and grants across the Permian Basin.

A Long-Running Shopping Tradition Returns

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Merry Marketplace has become a familiar annual event for people in Odessa and surrounding communities.

Its 43rd edition lets visitors shop from local and regional merchants in one place instead of visiting several individual stores.

Participating vendors offer a range of products, including clothing, accessories, specialty foods, seasonal decorations, and gift items.

For shoppers who prefer discovering independent sellers, the event offers a chance to find products that may not be available in larger retail stores.

The marketplace also provides vendors with a chance to introduce their businesses to new customers ahead of the busy holiday shopping period.

According to reporting by the Odessa American, more than 80 merchants are participating in this year’s event.

What Visitors Can Expect From November 5–8

The marketplace opens on Thursday, November 5, with the Premier Shopping Party, scheduled from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. This special opening event is restricted to adults aged 21 and older.

Friday, November 6, features the new Sip & Shop Champagne VIP Brunch, replacing the traditional Ladies Luncheon and Style Show.

The brunch is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in a VIP tent beside an 18-foot Christmas tree. General shopping begins Friday afternoon.

Saturday, November 7, includes regular shopping hours and Breakfast with Santa, giving families a chance to add a seasonal activity to their visit.

The marketplace continues on Sunday, November 8, with another opportunity to browse participating vendors.

Visitors should check the organizer’s official ticket information for the latest schedules and any changes before traveling.

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New Sip & Shop Experience Replaces a Familiar Tradition

One of this year’s notable changes is the introduction of Sip & Shop.

The new experience replaces the traditional Ladies Luncheon and Style Show, giving visitors a different way to combine shopping and social activities.

The VIP brunch is planned around a festive setting featuring an 18-foot Christmas tree.

The change demonstrates how established community events sometimes update their programs to introduce new experiences while keeping their central purpose intact.

For returning visitors, the new format provides something different from previous editions. For first-time attendees, it creates another reason to explore the event.

The Marketplace Also Supports Community Programs

Merry Marketplace is not simply a commercial event.

It is the Junior League of Odessa’s largest annual fundraiser, with ticket sales helping support grants and programs across the Permian Basin.

Past grant recipients have included Teen Court, the Literacy Coalition of the Permian Basin, and the Ellen Noël Art Museum.

This gives the event a wider community purpose. Attendees can shop from different merchants while also supporting an organization that backs local initiatives.

Local businesses and community organizations also help make the marketplace an important part of Odessa’s annual events calendar.

Ticket Prices and Planning Your Visit

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According to the Odessa American’s published event information, general admission costs $10 per day, while a three-day pass costs $25.

Breakfast with Santa requires a separate ticket, listed at $10 per person in the report.

The Premier Shopping Party and Sip & Shop have separate VIP pricing, so visitors should review the current ticket details before purchasing.

The event takes place at Ector County Coliseum, so visitors should plan their transportation and arrival time.

People intending to shop for several hours may also want to prepare a shopping list and set a spending limit before arriving.

With more than 80 merchants participating, having a general idea of what to look for can make the experience easier to manage.

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Final Thought

The return of Merry Marketplace gives Odessa residents another chance to support local merchants, discover seasonal products, and take part in a community fundraising tradition.

Its combination of shopping, special activities, and charitable support makes it more than an ordinary retail event.

As the holiday season approaches, the four-day marketplace gives visitors a chance to start shopping while contributing to programs that serve communities across the Permian Basin.

The post Odessa’s 43rd Annual Merry Marketplace Opens November 5 With More Than 80 Vendors and Holiday Shopping. appeared first on Timeless Dishes.