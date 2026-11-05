Raising Cane’s Plans 12 November Openings Across 10 States, With Fayetteville Scheduled for Today

Raising Cane’s is scheduled to open its first Fayetteville, North Carolina, restaurant today, November 5, as part of a November expansion that includes 12 planned openings across 10 states, according to QSR Magazine’s published opening schedule.

The restaurant is located at 1812 Skibo Road, according to Raising Cane’s official Fayetteville location page. The page still displayed “Coming Soon” when checked, so customers should confirm opening-day hours before visiting.

For Fayetteville residents interested in trying the chain, or customers who already know it from visits elsewhere, the opening puts a local address on the calendar. Whether the plan is a lunch break, a family meal or a first taste of Cane’s Sauce, checking the latest opening details before leaving home is worthwhile.

Fayetteville is one of three new markets highlighted in the November announcement, alongside Brick, New Jersey, and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The remaining openings add restaurants in seven other states.

Image credit: Pop Crave/X

Where Raising Cane’s Is Opening in November

The November schedule QSR Magazine published lists restaurants in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, South Dakota, and Utah. Florida and Utah each have two locations on the schedule.

The announced schedule listed November 2 openings at 1036 Cedar Bridge Ave. in Brick, New Jersey, and 990 N. 400 E. in Spanish Fork, Utah. Those dates reflect the announced timetable, not independent confirmation that both restaurants opened as planned.

Fayetteville’s restaurant at 1812 Skibo Road is set for November 5. Next on the schedule is North Miami Beach, Florida, where a restaurant at 14025 Biscayne Blvd. is planned for November 9.

Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is scheduled for November 17 at 4004 W. 41st St. Two more openings are planned for November 20: 3179 Alpine Ave. NW in Walker, Michigan, and 2955 N. Main St. in Walnut Creek, California.

November 23 is the busiest date on the announced schedule, with four restaurants planned: 335 Union St. in Waterbury, Connecticut; 17601 S. Halsted St. in Homewood, Illinois; 4863 Gate Parkway in Jacksonville, Florida; and 1672 Gadsden Highway in Birmingham, Alabama.

The month’s final scheduled opening is November 30 at 11 W. Center St. in Orem, Utah. All dates and addresses come from the published November announcement and remain subject to change.

What the Fayetteville Opening Means for Customers

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For someone who already enjoys Raising Cane’s, the practical appeal is straightforward: another place to order a familiar meal. For a first-time customer, the opening offers a chance to try the chicken-finger-focused chain without planning a visit to another community.

The menu includes chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast and Cane’s Sauce. Rather than introducing a different food concept for each new market, the November announcement centers on bringing that offering to more locations.

The everyday questions, however, are local ones. What time will service begin? What are the restaurant’s operating hours? Has anything changed since the opening announcement?

The Fayetteville company page confirms the Skibo Road address and lists a phone number, (472) 263-2537. Because the retrieved page still carried a “Coming Soon” label, customers planning a visit should check directly for current service details.

That is especially useful for anyone fitting a visit around work, school pickup, or another appointment. A scheduled opening gives customers a date to watch; confirmed operating information helps them decide when to go.

November’s Schedule Follows Seven October Openings

The 12 planned restaurants represent an increase from the seven locations Raising Cane’s opened in October, according to Nation’s Restaurant News. If all November openings proceed as announced, the chain will add five more restaurants than it did the previous month.

Nation’s Restaurant News, citing Technomic, also reported that Raising Cane’s finished 2025 with $5.48 billion in sales and 913 locations.

Those figures provide context for the November rollout. Still, the local significance is simpler: customers in the three new markets are getting their first Raising Cane’s restaurants, while other communities on the list are receiving additional locations.

A Thanksgiving Detail Worth Knowing

One date November visitors should keep separate from the opening calendar.

Raising Cane’s said its restaurants will be closed on Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 26, so employees can celebrate with their families, according to QSR Magazine.

For customers, that means planning around the holiday rather than assuming a newly opened restaurant will be serving that day. For employees, the announcement provides a holiday closure during a month otherwise filled with new restaurant launches.

Customers should also confirm the hours for their specific location rather than assuming every restaurant follows the same daily schedule.

A National Expansion With a Local Starting Point

Twelve planned restaurants make this a busy month for Raising Cane’s, but each opening ultimately comes down to one community and one address.

In Fayetteville, that address is 1812 Skibo Road, with November 5 listed as the scheduled opening date. Elsewhere, the announced rollout continues through November 30.

For anyone planning a first visit, a useful next step is to check whether their local restaurant has begun service and confirm its hours.

When a familiar chain arrives in your community, do you make plans to try it right away, or wait until it becomes part of the neighborhood routine?

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