6 easy microwave desserts you can make in minutes

Sometimes you want a warm brownie without making an entire pan. Other times, you have one apple left in the fruit bowl and just enough ice cream for a scoop. That’s where these microwave desserts come in. Each makes one serving, uses everyday ingredients, and gives you something sweet without turning on the oven.

Use a microwave-safe mug or bowl with room for the mixture to rise or bubble. Microwave power varies, so start with the shorter cooking time and add a few seconds as needed. The texture cues will tell you more than the timer alone.

Chocolate brownie in a mug

Image credit: Daniela Barrera/pexels

In a mug, stir together 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour, 2 tablespoons sugar, 1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder, and a pinch of salt. Add 3 tablespoons of milk and 1½ tablespoons of neutral oil. Stir well, scraping the bottom so you don’t leave a pocket of dry flour. Sprinkle in a tablespoon of chocolate chips if you have them.

Microwave on high for 60 seconds, then continue in 10-second bursts until the top is set and there’s no wet batter in the center. Let it rest for a minute. Eat it warm with a spoonful of vanilla ice cream.

Related: 6 Timeless Holiday Desserts That Still Steal the Spotlight

Cinnamon apple crumble bowl

Dice one small apple and put it in a bowl with 1 tablespoon of water, 1 teaspoon of brown sugar, and a pinch of cinnamon. Microwave on high for 90 seconds, stir, then cook in 30-second intervals until the pieces are tender enough to pierce with a fork.

Scatter 2 tablespoons of granola over the apples just before serving. It gives you the crunch of a crumble topping without a separate cooking step. A spoonful of vanilla yogurt is good here, especially if you used a tart apple.

Peanut butter banana mug cake

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Mash half a ripe banana in a mug. Stir in 1 tablespoon of creamy peanut butter and 1 tablespoon of milk. Add 3 tablespoons of all-purpose flour and ¼ teaspoon of baking powder. Mix until you can’t see any dry streaks. If your banana is especially ripe, it may be sweet enough on its own.

Microwave on high for 60 seconds, then add 10-second bursts until the center is set. Let the cake stand for a minute before digging in. Slice the remaining banana over the top or add a little jam for a peanut butter and jelly twist.

Warm berry cobbler cup

Put ½ cup frozen mixed berries, 1 teaspoon sugar, and ½ teaspoon cornstarch in a deep bowl. Stir, then microwave on high for 60 to 90 seconds, until the berries soften enough to stir.

In a separate cup, mix 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour, 1 teaspoon sugar, ¼ teaspoon baking powder, and 1½ tablespoons milk. Spoon the batter over the berries in two small dollops. Microwave for another 45 seconds, adding short bursts until the topping is cooked through and the berries are bubbling. Let the filling cool slightly before taking a bite.

Chocolate-covered marshmallow crackers

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Set two graham cracker squares on a plate. Top each with a piece of chocolate and one marshmallow. Microwave on high for 8 to 12 seconds, watching for the marshmallows to puff. Press another graham cracker square onto each while the marshmallows are soft.

If the chocolate is still firm, let it soften against the warm marshmallow. For a salty crunch, tuck in a few pretzel pieces before adding the top cracker.

Cinnamon rice pudding for one

Combine ½ cup cooked white rice, ⅓ cup milk, 2 teaspoons sugar, and a pinch of cinnamon in a deep bowl. Microwave on high for 60 seconds, stir, then continue in 20-second bursts until the mixture is steaming and the milk has reduced slightly.

Let it sit for two minutes to thicken. Add a splash of milk if you prefer a looser pudding, or stir in a few raisins or a drop of vanilla. If you’re using plain leftover rice from dinner, this is an easy way to turn the last half cup into dessert.

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