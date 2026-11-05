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JetBlue just raised its checked baggage fees (again)—what travelers need to know
By Christina Izzo,7 days ago
The cost of air travel seems to just keep going up, up and away, and a new JetBlue announcement is only the wallet-busting latest: The major American airline has officially raised its checked baggage fees for the second time this year alone, which means all of those winter getaways and holiday travel you have planned for the coming weeks just got significantly pricier.