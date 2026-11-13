Photograph: Courtesy of Voodoo Doughnut

New York has spent decades finding new things to put on a hot dog. Now, next Thursday, November 19, Voodoo Doughnut will make its contribution by doing away with the bun. The Portland, Oregon, doughnut shop opens its first New York City location at 41 Union Square West, near 17th Street, and will offer a maple-drizzled hot dog on the menu for one day only.

That creation is the Glazed Glizzy, a classic hot dog tucked into a glazed doughnut split like a bun and finished with maple frosting. Fans voted on the shop’s two New York exclusives ahead of the opening and this one comes with the tighter deadline: it will be available in limited quantities on opening day, so if you want to find out what happens when a street-cart favorite meets a hit viral doughnut, Thursday is your shot.

The other hometown special runs longer. The Big Apple, available through December 9, comes stuffed with sweet apple filling, topped with cinnamon "Voonilla" frosting, and decorated in a nod to NYC. A portion of the proceeds from its sale will benefit City Harvest. (It’s also an easier sell if you’re planning to bring a box to the office and would rather skip the conversation about what, exactly, is in it.)

Voodoo, which was founded in Portland in 2003, built its reputation on doughnuts like the Bacon Maple Bar, which gets away with serving breakfast on top of breakfast, and the Voodoo Doll, a chocolate-frosted, raspberry-filled doughnut with a pretzel stake through its heart. The Union Square shop will make more than 35 varieties fresh daily, including the Grape Ape, a vanilla-frosted ring with grape dust and purple sprinkles, and the Memphis Mafia, a banana-and-cinnamon fritter with chocolate and peanuts. They’ll also have classic doughnuts and a full vegan lineup.

Inside, expect spinning pink doughnut cases and a hand-painted black velvet portrait honoring Anthony Bourdain. The portrait is New York’s version of the shop’s “Spirit Channeler” and it should give you something to look at while the person ahead of you tries to narrow down an order.

The shop will be open daily from 6 am to 3 am with doughnuts made by hand from morning through late night. That gives Union Square a new stop for the early commute, the post-bar walk home and the moment when a bacon-topped doughnut sounds like a perfectly reasonable dinner.