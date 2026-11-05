Photography courtesy of NYC Halal Fest

NYC Halal Fest is coming back for its third year. And for the first time, it's making its way to Manhattan.

Produced by MuslimFoodies, this year's NYC Halal Fest is taking over Astor Place on Saturday, November 7, between Broadway and Lafayette. The all-day food fest will feature over 30 food and non-food vendors that showcase the diversity of halal culture. Come hungry to nosh on desi dogs from Time Out Market's Chaat Dog, Senegalese food from Joloff Restaurant, BBQ from Holy Smoke Halal and Egyptian cuisine from Lollipchops. They've even got desserts on lock, with bites from Cuddle Crepes, Sam's Fried Ice Cream and cookie buckets from Shompa's Goods. In between bites, stop over by Ludo Ghar's game station for rounds of ludo, carrom and backgammon.

NYC Halal Fest will be held on Saturday, November 7, from noon to 8pm. The event is free to attend, but come early if you want to try to skip some lines. Learn more here.