Photography courtesy of Tiki Chick

This late-night tropical takeover is bringing a whole lotta tiki to the Upper West Side.

On November 17, Tiki Chick is hosting a late-night event:Paradise After Dark: Tamarind Takeover. The Upper West Side tiki bar is teaming up with Tamarind Heads, an award-winning BBQ brand that uses the sweet and sour fruit as a base, and Spiribam, a global distribution company. The three will come together for a night of food, flavor and a ton of cocktails. After a welcome frozen cocktail, the evening dives into a six-course tasting menu with coconut shrimp, tamarind-POG braised short ribs and tamarind cake. Each dish will be paired with six cocktails that will also riff of Tamarind Heads' lineup of sauces. A DJ will be on deck, bringing the vibes and playing tunes all night long. But if you don't want the party to end, you don't have to, as the restaurant will stay open even later for a hula hour after-party. Each guest will leave with a goodie bag that includes recipe cards and ingredients for a little tiki sesh at home.

Paradise After Dark: Tamarind Takeover will be held at Tiki Chick on November 17 starting at 7pm. Tickets are $76.54, including taxes and fees. There are only 50 seats are available, so reserve your spot here.