Only one U.S. restaurant made the World's 50 Best list, and it's right here in New York

Photograph: Courtesy of Diane Kang

The 50, formerly World’s 50 Best, dropped their annual list of the best restaurants in the world last night at a ceremony in Lima, Peru. And out of the top 50 dining destinations, just one North American spot made the cut—and it's here in New York.

That honor deservedly goes to Atomix, taking the number 11 spot following its debut at number 12 last year. The publication praised husband-and-wife team, Junghyun (JP) and Ellia Park, for their “sensational space that's home to one of the most progressive Korean tasting menus outside of Seoul, and one of New York's hottest tables.” The 50's editorial team continued on: “Those in search of just a light bite or a drink can visit the bar upstairs for a craft cocktail or signature snacks such as JP's sticky rice-stuffed fried chicken wings.”

JP Park also won the Estrella Damm Chefs' Choice Award 2026, the only peer-voted award, for his philosophical approach to Korean cooking that extends to his other concepts, including Naro, Seoul Salon and Somssi.

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Photgraph: Courtesy of Evan Sung| Atomix

This isn’t the first time the Korean restaurant has received top marks from the publication: Atomix took the number one spot for the inaugural North America 50 Best Restaurants last year. And this is just one of the many awards that Atomix has received since opening over on East 30th Street in May 2018; it was awarded Outstanding Hospitality in 2025 and Best Chef: New York State in 2023 from the James Beard Foundation, and retains two-star status from the Michelin Guide.

North America as a whole was represented a bit better on the extended list, which included entries from Fauna in Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico (at No. 99); Rosetta in Mexico City, Mexico (No. 96); SingleThread in Healdsburg, California (No. 93); Arca in Tulum, Mexico (No. 87); Huniik in Mérida, Mexico (No. 79) and Alcade in Guadalajara, Mexico (No. 55).

And while North America has yet to crack the top ten, we still give our props to those dining rooms that did, including Lima’s Kjolle (No. 7), Quintonil in Mexico City (No. 4) and Gaggan in Bangkok (No. 2). This year's number-one spot went to Asador Etxebarri, located in Spain’s Basque Country.

Check out the top ten winners here. For the complete list, head to The 50's official website.