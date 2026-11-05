Black Seed Bagels is giving out free BEC bagel sandwiches today—and they’ve got a tasty Spanish accent

Photograph: Courtesy Black Seed Bagels

New York loves a bagel. We love a free bagel. But a free bagel topped with buttery, marbled Ibérico bacon? Sí, chef.

And today, November 5, you'll get exactly that when Black Seed Bagels co-hosts a special sandwich pop-up with Campo Grande—purveyors of premium Spanish Ibêrico pork, basically the Wagyu of pig—at the Whole Foods Market location in Gowanus, Brooklyn (214 3rd Street).

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From 11am to 1pm today, the brands will be doling out free bacon egg and cheese sandwiches starring the primo Ibérico product, which comes from ancient, heritage Iberian pigs native to the Iberian Peninsula. Those porkers are so prized due to their pampered, free-range lifestyle and particular, acorn-rich diet, lending the cured meat its signature sweet and nutty flavor. Basically, it's going to put your go-to bodega order to shame.

It's not the first time that Black Seed and Campo Grande have come together for a tasty limited-time offering; they've previously joined forces on a similar chorizo egg and cheese sandwich situation in the past. And the bagel company—which was founded in 2014 in New York City by co-founders Noah Bernamoff, Matt Kliegman, and head baker Dianna Daoheung—is a particularly collab-happy operation, with recent bagel partnerships including Gramercy Tavern, Talea Beer Co., Fly By Jing and the tennis brand Wilson.

Today's Black Seed pop-up at is a quick one to help celebrate Campo Grande's new launch in Whole Foods' meat department nationwide, and those free BECs are available only while supplies last. So if you want one, make sure to hustle over between 11am and 1pm for a desk-lunch upgrade.

Black Seed will next be popping up at the 7th Annual New York BagelFest next week: Returning on Sunday, November 15, this year’s carb-loaded showdown is taking over Citi Field, where more than 25 bagel shops from across the U.S. and around the world will compete for some very serious bragging rights. Come hungry!