Chastain as Misty Jones in Heartland —Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix's Heartland follows Misty Jones (Jessica Chastain), a former country music star living in self-imposed exile who returns to Nashville after her niece, an up-and-coming singer named Charlie Heart (Carter Faith), goes missing. As she investigates the disappearance, Misty uncovers a series of suspicious connections involving Charlie's manager, Roy Combs (Garrett Hedlund), and a local police detective. But the biggest revelation is that Charlie's disappearance was all a part of a larger plan to escape someone who had been controlling her for years.

The film's final act explains why Charlie staged her own death, how Misty discovers Roy's involvement, and what happens to the people who enabled him. Here's how the mystery is resolved.

A list of suspects that doesn’t add up

Carter Faith as Charlie Heart —Courtesy of Netflix

Misty, who walked away from the country music scene nearly 20 years ago after a series of public scandals in Nashville, has little interest in returning to the city. But when her brother Donny asks her to help find his missing daughter, Charlie, she reluctantly agrees. With Donny's wife undergoing cancer treatment, he has no one else to turn to. Charlie, we soon learn, is actually Misty's biological daughter, although she was raised by Donny and his wife.

At first, Misty believes that Charlie may have disappeared voluntarily. Charlie's manager, Roy, tells Misty that the young singer has a history of going off the grid for a few days before returning to her usual routine. The law enforcement officer she turns to for help, Detective White, also seems uninterested in investigating the case in any serious way.

But Misty finds several reasons to question their explanations. While searching Charlie's house, she finds bloodstains in the bedroom, an unfinished song with foreboding lyrics, and a note with a series of numbers. The police suspect that Jared Granger (J.P. Edwards), Charlie's longtime stalker, is responsible for her disappearance. Misty also wonders about Charlie’s boyfriend, fellow country artist Jace Jacobs (Ross Lynch), given the alarmingly high rates of intimate partner violence in general. But when she follows that lead, Jace tells her that their relationship is merely contractual, an act to boost publicity.

The investigation becomes more complicated when Misty breaks into Jared's house, where she finds his collection of photographs and merchandise related to Charlie. Among his possessions there is also a sweatshirt covered in blood, raising suspicion around his connection to the crime.

But Jared maintains that he didn't hurt Charlie. When Jared confronts Misty at his house, he disarms her. Before Misty can get more information from him, Roy arrives and shoots him, thus preventing the stalker from explaining his side of the story or contradicting the evidence. With Jared dead, the police consider the case effectively solved.

For Misty, though, things aren't adding up. At a bar, she sees another customer with a note containing numbers similar to those found at Charlie's house. She recognizes them as betting odds rather than a coded message. She recalls Roy mentioning his gambling addiction. Misty realizes that the evidence against Jared may have been deliberately planted to divert attention from the person actually responsible for Charlie's situation.

When she returns home, she finds Charlie waiting for her.

Why Charlie faked her death

Garrett Hedlund as Roy —Courtesy of Netflix

Charlie reveals to Misty that she deliberately disappeared and staged the circumstances of her supposed murder to escape Roy. Although he helped launch her music career, Roy had been exploiting his position of authority over her. He had compromising photographs and videos that he used to blackmail her, threatening to expose the material if she refused to cooperate with him.

Roy's financial problems exacerbated his desperation. He had accumulated substantial gambling debts and taken out a life insurance policy on Charlie. Her death would serve the dual purposes of providing him with much needed money while eliminating someone who could expose his behavior.

Charlie had already tried to get protection from the authorities. She went to the police seeking a restraining order against Roy, but Detective White refused to help her because he was in cahoots with Roy.

With no reliable protection available, Charlie decided to disappear. She created circumstances that suggested she had been murdered and allowed the investigation to point toward Jared, whose obsession with her made him an easy suspect.

After hearing Charlie's account, Misty decides to help her obtain the evidence she needs to expose Roy. She takes her daughter to stay with Winnie Jo Lean (Jennifer Nettles), an old friend who can keep her safe while Misty works on a plan.

What happened between Misty and Winnie Jo Lean

Jessica Chastain and Jennifer Nettles —Courtesy of Netflix

Misty and Winnie have a complicated history in Nashville. Their supposed rivalry became fodder for gossip after an incident in which Misty was accused of punching Winnie in the face. The story contributed to Misty's reputation as difficult and was one of the events that led to her departure from the music scene.

The film eventually reveals that Misty never punched Winnie, but in fact had taken responsibility for a blow dealt by Winnie's abusive ex-husband. Misty accepted the blame because Winnie wasn't ready to go public about the abuse. After Misty brings Charlie to Winnie's home, they arrange a performance at a venue called the Dove, where they eventually sing "Heartland" together.

The performance also serves a practical purpose: Misty needs an opportunity to access Roy's office and retrieve the laptop containing the material he has been using against Charlie. While Misty leaves to carry out her plan, Winnie keeps Roy occupied, performing with him on stage.

Roy meets his fate

Misty manages to enter Roy's office and locate his laptop, which contains the compromising material connected to Charlie and several other victims. But Roy catches on to her and begins to follow her in his truck—the same one he’d used to intimidate Misty earlier in the film, running her off the road.

The confrontation takes place outside Winnie's property. Misty shoots at Roy's approaching vehicle, causing him to lose control and flip the truck. She then cuts off one of his fingers to unlock the laptop and gain access to the evidence.

With the evidence in hand, Charlie can prove Roy's history of blackmail and enable other victims to come forward. Roy is arrested, while Detective White and the police department's involvement in protecting him become subjects of investigation.

Why Misty goes to prison

Although Misty succeeds in getting the evidence she needs to nail Roy, her violent actions during their confrontation have consequences of their own. She is ultimately arrested and forced to face the consequences of taking matters into her own hands.

Before turning herself in, Misty visits her former husband, Clark (John Hawkes). Their conversation focuses on Charlie, whom they both continue to share a deep love for despite their complicated past. While Misty is in prison, Charlie visits her and explains that she has released an album independently. She invites her mother to attend one of her performances, but Misty declines. Instead, she tells Charlie that audiences have already heard her sing. Now, it’s her daughter’s turn to have their full attention.

A happy ending for Misty and Charlie

The final scene takes place after Misty has completed her prison sentence. She watches Charlie perform at Nashville's iconic Bluebird Cafe.

Charlie has moved forward with her music independently, free from the control of anyone with anything but her best interests in mind. Misty, meanwhile, has returned to Nashville, no longer a pariah, ready to support her daughter in a way she never could before the harrowing events they endured together.