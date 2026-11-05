Democratic Socialist Mayors Will Now Run LA, New York, and D.C. After Nithya Raman’s Win

Mayoral candidate Nithya Raman holds her election night party at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on November 3, 2026. —Sarah Reingewirtz—MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News/Getty Images

Democratic socialists will soon be running three majorU.S. cities, now that progressive Nithya Raman has defeated Los Angeles’ incumbent mayor.

The Associated Press called the race for Raman on Thursday afternoon, with the Democratic socialist winning 52.1% of the vote and current Mayor Karen Bass, a Democrat, earning 47.9%, with 76% of votes counted.

Raman celebrated her victory in a video statement she shared on social media. She went on to say that she had spoken with the outgoing mayor and thanked Bass for years of service to the community.

“Los Angeles, I’m deeply honored to be your next mayor,” Raman said. “I love this city and I love its people and I cannot wait to get started on building a better future together with all of you. Thank you so much Los Angeles.”

Raman, a City Council member and member of the Democratic Socialists of America, will be the first Asian American to ever lead California’s most populous city. Her victory is also the latest in a string of triumphs for the progressive wing of the Democratic party, notable among them Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani’s win in the New York City mayoral race last year. And on Tuesday, Janeese Lewis George—another member of the Democratic Socialists of America—was elected to be the next mayor of Washington, D.C.

Read More: What Is a Democratic Socialist?

Raman entered the race in LA late, and her announcement came as a surprise to many, given that she had previously backed Bass’ re-election bid. In June, Raman defeated Republican former reality star Spencer Pratt, who President Donald Trump had favored in the race, to advance to the general election. During her campaign, she has emphasized her desire “to build a city that works for everyone.”

Bass’ loss comes despite endorsements for her campaign from political heavyweights in the state, including former Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Gavin Newsom. While she has garnered support from such figures, she has been unpopular with the city’s residents, with many criticizing her response to the devastating wildfires that ripped through the southern part of the state last year.

Bass conceded the race on Thursday afternoon, saying in a statement that she had called Raman to offer congratulations.

“While this is not the outcome we hoped for, the people of Los Angeles have spoken,” Bass said. “I have committed to ensuring a smooth and seamless transition. Moving this city forward is what Los Angeles needs from all of us.”

Raman had the backing of major progressives, including Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. She has advocated for a number of progressive policies, including ones focused on reducing housing costs and bolstering protections for tenants. Housing is one of the top issues for LA voters: A poll conducted by the LABC Institute in April found that respondents ranked homelessness, the cost of living, and housing affordability as top problems.

Raman has also publicly criticized the Trump Administration, particularly over its immigration enforcement operations in the city, and has said that “elected officials in LA have simply not stepped up to protect residents in the way that we all deserve.” Raman has said, though, that, like Mamdani in New York, she would work with the Trump Administration as needed for the sake and well-being of city residents.

Mamdani, who campaigned on ambitious promises to make life more affordable for New Yorkers, sent shockwaves through the Democratic establishment with his victory last year and has since established himself as a rising star in the party. In his first year leading the city he has pursued a progressive policy agenda as he has moved to make good on several of his campaign pledges, announcing the approaching rollout of an expansion in free child care in the city, implementing a tax on high-end second homes, and winning approval for a rent freeze on rent-stabilized apartments, among a number of other moves.

On the campaign trail in the nation’s capital, Lewis George similarly made expanding affordable housing and universal childcare cornerstones of her platform. The incoming D.C. mayor has also pledged to resist Trump’s crackdown in D.C., while saying she’s “willing to work with anyone, including the Administration, to improve the lives of DC residents.”

“I’ll be the mayor of the corner store,” Lewis George said in an acceptance speech Tuesday night, “and the corner office.”

Adding to the movement's victories on Tuesday, a Democratic socialist has also been elected to lead the city of Providence, Rhode Island, while several others scored win in House races in states from New York to Michigan to California.

"From coast to coast, American voters have emphatically endorsed socialism to oppose the corruption and barbarism of Donald Trump and the Republicans," the Democratic Socialists of America said in a statement on Wednesday touting the electoral successes.

"This midterm cycle," it added, "DSA made history."