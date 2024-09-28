Watch: TV Reporter Rescues Woman Trapped in Submerged Car

T ropical Storm Helene , which made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane on Thursday, has left a trail of devastation across the southeastern U.S., leaving millions without power and dozens dead.

As the media covers the catastrophic damage caused by Helene, one reporter took matters into his own hands on Friday, Sept. 27.

Fox Weather meteorologist Bob Van Dillen broadcasted live, reporting on flash flooding in Atlanta, Georgia. Behind him, a woman whose car was submerged in floodwater shouted for help. Van Dillon called emergency services and yelled back to let her know help was on the way, but the woman continued to call out.

Recognizing her panic, Van Dillen turned to the camera. “Oh man, it’s a situation,” he said, pausing his reporting. “We will get back to you in a little bit. I’m going to go see if I can help this lady out a little bit more, you guys.”

Van Dillen then ventured into the floodwater, approached the woman in the car, unbuckled her seatbelt, and carried her out of the water on his back. In the video, viewers can see the water reach up to Van Dillen’s chest at its highest point.

A later part of the broadcast showed the woman and her husband reunited, at which point her husband hugged and thanked Van Dillen for helping.

On Friday, Atlanta was placed on a Flash-Flood Emergency and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens officially declared a State of Emergency for the city. Early that morning, the city reported 22,000 power outages, 25 downed power lines, and 15 downed trees.

After some time, Dillen returned to his live broadcast, telling the co-hosts of his mindset before saving the woman. It can often be dangerous to enter into floodwater due to potential exposure to chemicals and pathogens, as well as injury from objects swept under by rushing water.

“I was obviously worried about the water temperature. I was worried about the current, but as soon as I started going there, I was like, ‘Screw it, I’m getting her,” Van Dillen said. “Everything worked out fine.”

