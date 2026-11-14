Tilton’s outlets and big brands are busy right now, and a few solid retail roles are open for folks who like fast-paced, people-facing work. If you enjoy fashion, organizing, or working on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Claire’s

Claire’s Location: Tilton, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (at or above local minimum; final pay based on experience and skills)

Run the Claire’s store, lead the team, and help customers express their style (including ear piercings). This is a good fit if you have 1–2 years of retail management, love fashion trends, and want benefits plus growth opportunities.

Employer: Coach (Tapestry, Inc.)

(Tapestry, Inc.) Location: Tilton, NH

Type: Part-time, temporary

Base pay range: $15.00 – $19.50/hour

Help keep a luxury store running smoothly by working the cash wrap, organizing stock, and supporting the sales floor. Great if you have retail or cashier/stock experience, can work a flexible schedule (nights, weekends, holidays), and want a well-known brand on your resume.

Employer: Hallmark Cards

Location: Tilton, NH (multiple local retail stores)

(multiple local retail stores) Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00 – $19.00/hour

Hours: About 8–12 hours/week, variable schedule

Work mostly on your own, setting up and restocking Hallmark cards and gifts in area stores. Good for someone who wants short, flexible hours, doesn’t mind physical work (lifting up to 30–50 lbs), and likes keeping displays neat and seasonal.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.