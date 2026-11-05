🛒 Tilton, NH Retail Hiring Now: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Tilton’s retail scene is busy right now, with big national brands staffing up. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, this is a good moment to jump in.

Employer: BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Location: Tilton, NH

Type: Full-time , early-morning shift

, early-morning shift Pay: From $16.00/hour (weekly pay + daily pay option)

This role is all about stocking shelves before the club gets busy, keeping the sales floor clean, full, and organized. Good fit if you like fast-paced physical work, don’t mind early hours, and want solid benefits (health plans, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and free BJ’s membership).

Employer: BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Location: Tilton, NH

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $16.00/hour (weekly pay)

Similar to the full-time role but with part-time hours—stocking, organizing, and helping members on the floor. Great if you want a flexible schedule, physical work, and access to benefits like a free membership and potential health and retirement options (based on eligibility).

Employer: OSL Retail Services

Location: Tilton, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16/hour base + uncapped commission (employees often earn $19–$30+/hour with commission)

You’ll sell wireless phones and plans, handle activations and upgrades, and run a small retail space. Ideal if you’re outgoing, into tech, and motivated by commission—there are bonuses, insurance, 401(k), and clear sales goals to chase.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Location: Tilton, NH

Type: Full-time, day shift

Pay: Starting rate varies by experience and location

Help customers choose the right appliances and home products, answer questions, and keep your area stocked and organized. Comes with big-company perks: health insurance options, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, tuition help, and a 10% employee discount.

Employer: Carter’s Inc.

Location: Tilton, NH

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed (includes 30% employee discount)

Front-of-store role helping families shop for baby and kids’ clothes, running the register, and restocking. Nice option if you want flexible hours, a kid-focused brand, store discounts, and chances to grow or even work toward a GED or degree through their education programs.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have more openings nearby and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.