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🐱 Playful Tilton Kittens Ready to Join Loving Homes
Tilton has some very sweet kittens hoping to find their forever families. All of these babies are being cared for by Citizens for Animal Rescue & Adoption and are already learning good manners in foster or shelter care.
Nacho
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: About 3.5 months (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby with cute white paws
- Personality: Playful, loves attention, has grown up in a foster home so he’s house savvy
- Good with: Other cats and dogs
- Health: All kittens are neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before adoption is final
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Citizens for Animal Rescue & Adoption
- Contact: (217) 655-4353 or email citizensanimalrescue@gmail.com
The rescue recommends kittens in pairs, so Nacho would love a buddy to romp, wrestle, and nap with while you’re at work or school.
👉 Meet Nacho and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Munchkin
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: About 3.5 months (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby
- Personality: Playful and sweet, raised in a foster home and house savvy
- Good with: Other cats and dogs
- Health: Will be spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated before adoption is final
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Citizens for Animal Rescue & Adoption
- Contact: (217) 655-4353 or (217) 799-8858, email citizensanimalrescue@gmail.com
Munchkin would be a great match for a home that wants a friendly, social kitten—especially if you’re thinking of adopting two.
👉 Meet Munchkin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chippy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: About 3.5 months (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Personality: Playful little cutie, raised in foster care and house savvy, used to home life
- Good with: Other cats and dogs
- Health: All kittens are spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated before adoption is final
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Citizens for Animal Rescue & Adoption
- Location: 609 East 5th Street, Tilton, IL 61833
- Contact: (217) 655-4353 or (217) 799-8858, email citizensanimalrescue@gmail.com
Chippy is ready to bring some tabby charm into your home.
👉 Meet Chippy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dilly
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: About 4.5 months (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby
- Personality: Super cute and super friendly, loves people, craves attention, gets along well with other cats
- Good with: Other cats
- Health: Neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Citizens for Animal Rescue & Adoption
- Location: 609 East 5th Street, Tilton, IL 61833
- Contact: (217) 655-4353 or (217) 799-8858, email citizensanimalrescue@gmail.com
Dilly is more than ready to join a family that will give him all the love and attention he’s been waiting for.
👉 Meet Dilly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Tilton, IL and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please reach out to Citizens for Animal Rescue & Adoption at (217) 655-4353 or citizensanimalrescue@gmail.com. Sharing this post can also help these kittens find their homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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