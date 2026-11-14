Tilton has some very sweet kittens hoping to find their forever families. All of these babies are being cared for by Citizens for Animal Rescue & Adoption and are already learning good manners in foster or shelter care.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: About 3.5 months (kitten)

About 3.5 months (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby with cute white paws

Gray/blue/silver tabby with Personality: Playful, loves attention, has grown up in a foster home so he’s house savvy

Playful, loves attention, has grown up in a foster home so he’s Good with: Other cats and dogs

Health: All kittens are neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before adoption is final

All kittens are before adoption is final Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Citizens for Animal Rescue & Adoption

Contact: (217) 655-4353 or email citizensanimalrescue@gmail.com

The rescue recommends kittens in pairs, so Nacho would love a buddy to romp, wrestle, and nap with while you’re at work or school.

👉 Meet Nacho and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: About 3.5 months (kitten)

About 3.5 months (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Personality: Playful and sweet, raised in a foster home and house savvy

Playful and sweet, raised in a foster home and Good with: Other cats and dogs

Health: Will be spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated before adoption is final

Will be before adoption is final Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Citizens for Animal Rescue & Adoption

Contact: (217) 655-4353 or (217) 799-8858, email citizensanimalrescue@gmail.com

Munchkin would be a great match for a home that wants a friendly, social kitten—especially if you’re thinking of adopting two.

👉 Meet Munchkin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: About 3.5 months (kitten)

About 3.5 months (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Personality: Playful little cutie, raised in foster care and house savvy , used to home life

Playful little cutie, raised in foster care and , used to home life Good with: Other cats and dogs

Health: All kittens are spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated before adoption is final

All kittens are before adoption is final Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Citizens for Animal Rescue & Adoption

Location: 609 East 5th Street, Tilton, IL 61833

609 East 5th Street, Tilton, IL 61833 Contact: (217) 655-4353 or (217) 799-8858, email citizensanimalrescue@gmail.com

Chippy is ready to bring some tabby charm into your home.

👉 Meet Chippy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: About 4.5 months (kitten)

About 4.5 months (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Personality: Super cute and super friendly , loves people, craves attention, gets along well with other cats

, loves people, craves attention, gets along well with other cats Good with: Other cats

Health: Neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations

Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Citizens for Animal Rescue & Adoption

Location: 609 East 5th Street, Tilton, IL 61833

609 East 5th Street, Tilton, IL 61833 Contact: (217) 655-4353 or (217) 799-8858, email citizensanimalrescue@gmail.com

Dilly is more than ready to join a family that will give him all the love and attention he’s been waiting for.

👉 Meet Dilly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Tilton, IL and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please reach out to Citizens for Animal Rescue & Adoption at (217) 655-4353 or citizensanimalrescue@gmail.com. Sharing this post can also help these kittens find their homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.