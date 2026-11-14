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Tillamook County
📅 Simply Charming Winter Coat Drive Nov 14–20, 9am–5pm
2 days ago
📅 Donate at Simply Charming’s Winter Coat Drive
Simply Charming is hosting a Winter Coat Drive with collection days running Saturday, Nov. 14 through Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm each day.
You can stop by any day that week between 9–5 to drop off coats.
The listing does not include more details (like age sizes, condition, or where coats go), so if you have questions, check directly with Simply Charming in Tillamook before you donate.
More Info: Simply Charming's Winter Coat Drive - Tillamook Ar...
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