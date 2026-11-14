📅 Donate at Simply Charming’s Winter Coat Drive

Simply Charming is hosting a Winter Coat Drive with collection days running Saturday, Nov. 14 through Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm each day.

You can stop by any day that week between 9–5 to drop off coats.

The listing does not include more details (like age sizes, condition, or where coats go), so if you have questions, check directly with Simply Charming in Tillamook before you donate.