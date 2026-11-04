🏥 Tillamook, OR Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings On The Coast

Tillamook’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with Adventist Health and others hiring across nursing and imaging. If you’re looking to mix coastal living with solid clinical work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Adventist Health

Adventist Health Location: Tillamook, OR (home health, community-based)

(home health, community-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Plan and coordinate in-home care for a patient caseload, working independently but backed by a full care team. Good fit if you like one-on-one patient time, teaching families, and having your own schedule out in the community.

Employer: Adventist Health

Adventist Health Location: Tillamook, OR

Type: Per diem (variable 10-hour shifts)

(variable 10-hour shifts) Estimated base pay: $37.67 – $51.67/hour

Operate X-ray equipment, position patients, and produce diagnostic images in a small coastal hospital setting. Great if you want flexible shifts, strong hourly pay, and experience across a range of diagnostic studies.

Employer: CompHealth

CompHealth Location: Tillamook, OR

Type: Contract / Locum

Salary: Not listed (CompHealth negotiates pay)

1 week on / 1 week off covering all modalities (CT, MRI, US, X-ray, mammo, nuclear) with a mix of onsite and remote reads. Ideal if you want coastal locums work with housing, travel, and malpractice handled for you.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.