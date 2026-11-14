📢 Donate warm clothes at Simply Charming’s Winter Coat Drive

Simply Charming is hosting a Winter Coat Drive on November 14, 2026 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

They’re collecting warm clothing for children and adults in Tillamook County who need help staying warm this winter.

Bring new or gently used items like:

Coats

Gloves

Hats

Scarves

Socks

Blankets

Drop-off location: Simply Charming

130 N. Hwy 101, Rockaway Beach

All items collected will be gifted on November 21 at Simply Charming to people in need.