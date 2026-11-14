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Tillamook County
📢 Donate winter coats at Simply Charming Nov. 14
2 days ago
📢 Donate warm clothes at Simply Charming’s Winter Coat Drive
Simply Charming is hosting a Winter Coat Drive on November 14, 2026 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.
They’re collecting warm clothing for children and adults in Tillamook County who need help staying warm this winter.
Bring new or gently used items like:
- Coats
- Gloves
- Hats
- Scarves
- Socks
- Blankets
Drop-off location: Simply Charming
130 N. Hwy 101, Rockaway Beach
All items collected will be gifted on November 21 at Simply Charming to people in need.
More Info: Simply Charming's Winter Coat Drive - Tillamook Ar...
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