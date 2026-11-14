💰 Support Tillamook’s small businesses this holiday season

Every year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving (Small Business Saturday), people across Tillamook County step away from big-box sales to support local shops from Neskowin to Manzanita.

The article explains why this matters:

For every $100 spent at an independent local business, about $52.90–$73.00 stays in the local economy (vs. $13.60–$43.00 at national chains).

spent at an independent local business, about stays in the local economy (vs. at national chains). Small businesses provide many local jobs and help keep our community stable.

Many local shops source products from the Pacific Northwest, which can cut down on shipping and waste.

Ways to celebrate and support:

Stroll Downtown Tillamook and nearby main streets instead of shopping online.

and nearby main streets instead of shopping online. Buy local gift cards for dining, spa services, and boutiques.

for dining, spa services, and boutiques. Leave 5-star reviews on Google or Yelp.

on Google or Yelp. Post photos and tag businesses using #ShopSmallTillamook.

The message: keep these habits going all year, not just one weekend.