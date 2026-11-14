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Tillamook County
💰 Why Small Business Saturday matters in Tillamook County
12 days ago
💰 Support Tillamook’s small businesses this holiday season
Every year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving (Small Business Saturday), people across Tillamook County step away from big-box sales to support local shops from Neskowin to Manzanita.
The article explains why this matters:
- For every $100 spent at an independent local business, about $52.90–$73.00 stays in the local economy (vs. $13.60–$43.00 at national chains).
- Small businesses provide many local jobs and help keep our community stable.
- Many local shops source products from the Pacific Northwest, which can cut down on shipping and waste.
Ways to celebrate and support:
- Stroll Downtown Tillamook and nearby main streets instead of shopping online.
- Buy local gift cards for dining, spa services, and boutiques.
- Leave 5-star reviews on Google or Yelp.
- Post photos and tag businesses using #ShopSmallTillamook.
The message: keep these habits going all year, not just one weekend.
More Info: Why Shopping Local Matters - Tillamook Area Chambe...
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