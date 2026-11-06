📢 Sitka Sedge dike and wetland project enters design and permitting

📢 Sitka Sedge dike project: virtual town hall Nov. 18

A long‑term project is underway at Sitka Sedge State Natural Area in Tillamook County to replace a failing 1930s dike and tide gate and restore tidal wetlands, while still protecting the nearby Tierra del Mar community from flooding.

Studies by Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) and partners found that a “setback dike” design can:

Improve fish passage for coho, chum, steelhead and cutthroat trout

for coho, chum, steelhead and cutthroat trout Restore about 68 acres of estuary

of estuary Maintain or improve stormwater drainage and groundwater conditions for Tierra del Mar

Current timeline:

Summer 2026: County land use permit and grant applications under review

County land use permit and grant applications under review Summer 2027–2028: Construction planned in two phases (park open in 2027; several‑month closure in 2028 during tide gate removal and bridge installation)

Upcoming public meetings:

Nov. 4, 2:00 PM – Project discussion at the Tillamook County Board of Commissioners meeting, county courthouse

– Project discussion at the meeting, county courthouse Nov. 18, 7:00–8:00 PM – Final virtual town hall via Zoom webinar (register: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82122163195)

Recordings of past town halls and technical meetings are linked on the project webpage for anyone who wants more detail.