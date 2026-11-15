There are some nice free items popping up around Tigard right now. If you’re looking to spruce up your home or garden on a budget, these local finds might be just what you need.

Item: Set of two black side tables

Condition: Some surface wear; could be painted or refinished

Details: Great size for plants, lamps, or beside a couch or bed

Location: Tigard HS Hamlet, Tigard, OR

Source: nextdoor.com

These two matching tables have some wear on the tops, but the poster notes they’d be easy to refresh with a coat of paint. Nice option if you like simple DIY projects.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Large, mature yucca plant

Condition: Healthy and mature

Details: Being dug up today; great for outdoor landscaping

Location: In Tigard on Bull Mountain (listed near Canterbury/Bull Mtn, Portland, OR)

Source: nextdoor.com

The poster is digging up this big yucca and says if you can come pick it up, it’s yours for free. Good choice if you want a hardy, established plant for your yard.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Black slow cooker pot (insert only)

Condition: Used; clean but with visible wear on the inside

Location: Bull Mountain East, Portland, OR

Source: nextdoor.com

If you have a compatible slow cooker base and just need a replacement pot, this could be handy. Be sure to check the photos and measurements on the listing to see if it fits your model.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Tigard tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.