undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Tigard Today
There are some nice free items popping up around Tigard right now. If you’re looking to spruce up your home or garden on a budget, these local finds might be just what you need.
Small Side Tables
Item: Set of two black side tables
Condition: Some surface wear; could be painted or refinished
Details: Great size for plants, lamps, or beside a couch or bed
Location: Tigard HS Hamlet, Tigard, OR
Source: nextdoor.com
These two matching tables have some wear on the tops, but the poster notes they’d be easy to refresh with a coat of paint. Nice option if you like simple DIY projects.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Large Yucca Plant for Sale
Item: Large, mature yucca plant
Condition: Healthy and mature
Details: Being dug up today; great for outdoor landscaping
Location: In Tigard on Bull Mountain (listed near Canterbury/Bull Mtn, Portland, OR)
Source: nextdoor.com
The poster is digging up this big yucca and says if you can come pick it up, it’s yours for free. Good choice if you want a hardy, established plant for your yard.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Black Slow Cooker Pot
Item: Black slow cooker pot (insert only)
Condition: Used; clean but with visible wear on the inside
Location: Bull Mountain East, Portland, OR
Source: nextdoor.com
If you have a compatible slow cooker base and just need a replacement pot, this could be handy. Be sure to check the photos and measurements on the listing to see if it fits your model.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Tigard tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.