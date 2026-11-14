Tigard’s retail scene is busy, and Washington Square is still a major hiring hub. If you like fashion, beauty, and helping people shop with confidence, these Nordstrom roles are worth a look.

Employer: Nordstrom

Nordstrom Location: Tigard, OR (Washington Square)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.50 – $22.40/hour + 3% commission on Beauty & Men’s Fragrance

Benefits: Medical/vision, dental, retirement, PTO, holidays, life & disability insurance, merchandise discount (per Nordstrom benefits overview)

Work with a luxury brand, do makeup applications and skincare consults, and build a loyal client list in-store and online. Great fit if you love high-end beauty, staying on top of trends, and hitting clear sales goals.

Employer: Nordstrom

Nordstrom Location: Tigard, OR (Washington Square)

Type: Full-time (seasonal & regular roles)

Pay: $17.05/hour + commission (3%–14.5% depending on department)

Departments: Women’s, Men’s, Shoes, Kids, Lingerie, Jewelry/Accessories/Luggage, At Home

Women’s, Men’s, Shoes, Kids, Lingerie, Jewelry/Accessories/Luggage, At Home Benefits: Medical/vision, dental, retirement, PTO, holidays, life & disability insurance, merchandise discount (per Nordstrom benefits overview)

Professional sales role with real earning potential if you like fashion and building repeat customers. You’ll style outfits, learn fit and product details, and use digital tools and follow-up to grow your own client base.

Employer: Nordstrom

Nordstrom Location: Tigard, OR (Washington Square)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.50 – $22.40/hour + 3% commission on Beauty & Men’s Fragrance

Benefits: Medical/vision, dental, retirement, PTO, holidays, life & disability insurance, merchandise discount (per Nordstrom benefits overview)

Premium skincare focus with one of the most famous luxury beauty brands. You’ll do skincare analyses, recommend routines, and host beauty events while growing a loyal skincare-obsessed client list.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.