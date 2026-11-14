undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📋 Tigard OR Admin Jobs: Multiple Roles With Solid Hourly Pay
Tigard has some nice admin openings right now, from part‑time office work to a steady weekday role in home care. Good options if you like organizing, helping people, and keeping things running smoothly.
Administrative Support (Part Time) - Tigard #213
- Employer: Les Schwab Tire Centers
- Location: Tigard, OR
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $16.50 – $26.45 per hour (higher minimum where applicable)
Front desk and office support with a mix of customer service, light sales, and store accounting. You’ll greet customers, help with quotes, support bookkeeping, and get paid training, promotion-from-within, tools at no cost, and tuition assistance.
Scheduling Coordinator
- Employer: No Worries Care
- Location: Tigard, OR (office-based)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday
- Pay: $27.00 per hour
Office role where you build and manage caregiver schedules so seniors can stay safely at home. Great fit if you’re calm under pressure, like solving schedule “puzzles,” and want benefits (medical, dental, vision), PTO, holidays, and 401(k).
If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your resume while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.