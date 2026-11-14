Tigard has some nice admin openings right now, from part‑time office work to a steady weekday role in home care. Good options if you like organizing, helping people, and keeping things running smoothly.

Employer: Les Schwab Tire Centers

Les Schwab Tire Centers Location: Tigard, OR

Tigard, OR Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.50 – $26.45 per hour (higher minimum where applicable)

Front desk and office support with a mix of customer service, light sales, and store accounting. You’ll greet customers, help with quotes, support bookkeeping, and get paid training, promotion-from-within, tools at no cost, and tuition assistance.

Employer: No Worries Care

Location: Tigard, OR (office-based)

Tigard, OR (office-based) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Pay: $27.00 per hour

Office role where you build and manage caregiver schedules so seniors can stay safely at home. Great fit if you’re calm under pressure, like solving schedule “puzzles,” and want benefits (medical, dental, vision), PTO, holidays, and 401(k).

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your resume while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.