Tigard’s restaurant scene is busy, and a few solid spots are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced shifts, friendly guests, and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Nordstrom

Nordstrom Location: Tigard, OR (Washington Square)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.05 – $17.75/hour

Perks: Medical/vision, dental, retirement, PTO, holidays, employee discount, potential bonuses (per Nordstrom benefits overview)

You’ll greet and seat guests, share menu info, help with phones and payments, and support the rest of the café team. Great fit if you’re friendly, like variety in your day, and can work a flexible schedule.

Employer: Fogo de Chão

Location: Tigard, OR

Type: Part-time

Benefits: Health options (including MEC for part-time), dental, vision, life insurance, short-term disability, and other voluntary benefits (per posting)

Upscale Brazilian steakhouse server role where you welcome guests, present the menu, handle drinks and desserts, and coordinate with the grill team for special meat requests. Good for someone who enjoys high-energy service, weekends/holidays, and a polished guest experience.

If something here looks like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.