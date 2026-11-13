Tigard’s sales scene is busy right now—great if you like talking with people and hitting goals. Here are a few solid options, from entry level to experienced.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Tigard, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead sales and help run a busy auto parts store while coaching a high-performing team. Good fit if you like clear processes, hitting metrics, and growing into bigger management roles.

Employer: iHeartMedia

Location: Tigard, OR – 13333 SW 68th Parkway, Suite 300, 97223

Type: Full-time, salaried

Salary: Not listed (uncapped commission potential)

Sell broadcast and digital marketing across the country’s #1 audio network, with uncapped commission and a 7-week onboarding program. Comes with a full benefits package and room to grow in media and advertising.

Employer: Brightside Windows

Location: Tigard, OR (field-based in Portland-area communities)

Type: Part-time, W-2

Pay: $17+ per hour plus bonuses; listed range $65,000–$125,000 per year

Face-to-face field role talking with homeowners, setting appointments, and learning sales from the ground up—no experience needed. Includes training, benefits, and growth paths into leadership as the company expands.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—details on hours, pay, and growth can make the decision clearer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.