🛒 Tigard Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Tigard’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options both in-store and behind the scenes. Here are several roles hiring locally that offer growth, benefits, and steady hours.

Employer: Landmark Ford

Landmark Ford Location: Tigard, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (described as highly competitive pay)

This role is all about greeting service customers, writing repair orders, explaining recommended work, and keeping people updated on their vehicles. Good fit if you like cars, fast-paced days, and want benefits, 401(k) match, bonuses, and training in a professional dealership setting.

Employer: Broad River Retail (Ashley licensee)

Location: Tigard, OR

Type: Full-time, 100% commission

Salary: Most earn $70,000–$100,000+ (uncapped)

Help guests design their spaces, guide them through furniture and sleep options, and close sales in a busy showroom. This is a strong pick if you’re motivated by uncapped earnings, like building relationships, and are okay with nights and weekends plus benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and a 40% employee discount.

Employer: Swire Coca-Cola, USA

Location: Tigard, OR (local store routes)

(local store routes) Type: Full-time

Salary: $23.17–$25.75/hour, bi-weekly pay, overtime available

Early-morning role (about 5:00am–3:00pm) stocking and rotating Coca-Cola products, building displays, and keeping shelves and back rooms organized. Good if you like staying active, want union pay, health benefits, PTO, retirement plan, mileage reimbursement, and prefer to stay close to home.

Employer: Suburban Propane

Location: Tigard, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes competitive pay plus incentive potential)

Phone-based role handling inbound and outbound customer calls, setting up accounts, answering billing questions, and uncovering new sales opportunities. Great if you have 3+ years of customer service, are comfortable with computers, and want strong benefits, PTO that grows with tenure, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and propane discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.