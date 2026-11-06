🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Tigard — Handy Home & Pet Items

Tigard neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week, from pet supplies to outdoor and garage gear. Take a look and see if something fits your needs.

Item: Apex Plus flea treatment for cats

Condition: Unused (box contains 4 treatments)

Location: Summerfield, Tigard, OR

Source: nextdoor.com

This flea, flea egg, and tick treatment is for cats over 1.5 lbs and 8 weeks of age. The owner no longer has their cat, so the remaining treatments are up for grabs. Great if you have a young or small cat that needs protection.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Tiki torch oil

Condition: Previously owned; left by prior homeowner

Location: Tigard, Oregon

Source: trashnothing.com

Tiki torch oil for outdoor torches, perfect for summer evenings in the yard or on the patio. The current resident says the prior homeowner left this behind. Check the photos in the listing to see the container and amount.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Peak brand antifreeze

Condition: Approximately 50% full, left by prior homeowner

Location: Tigard, Oregon

Source: trashnothing.com

Partially used container of Peak antifreeze. Good for someone who needs a bit of coolant on hand and doesn’t want to buy a full jug. Be sure to confirm it matches your vehicle’s needs.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Charcoal lighter fluid

Condition: Approximately 60–70% full

Location: Tigard, Oregon

Source: trashnothing.com

Bottle of charcoal lighter fluid, great for charcoal grills or camp cooking setups. There’s still a good amount left, so this could be handy for your next barbecue.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Coleman fuel

Condition: Approximately 35% full

Location: Tigard, Oregon

Source: trashnothing.com

Partially used container of Coleman fuel, often used for camp stoves and lanterns. A nice pickup if you camp or have Coleman gear and just need some extra fuel.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Free items in Tigard tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.