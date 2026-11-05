🚌 Tigard, OR Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Routes

Tigard’s a solid spot right now if you like being on the road and working with your hands. These roles keep you local, pay well, and come with real training and benefits.

Employer: Pape’ Material Handling, Inc. (part of Papé Group )

Pape’ Material Handling, Inc. (part of ) Location: Tigard, OR

Type: Internship (hands-on technician role)

Internship (hands-on technician role) Salary: $35+/hour (DOE)

Work on forklifts and other material handling equipment at customer sites, using a fully stocked service truck. Good fit if you’ve got 3+ years mechanic experience, your own tools, and want strong benefits, training, and promotion potential with a long-time family-owned company.

Employer: Suburban Propane

Location: Tigard, OR

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (competitive pay plus incentives)

Local home-daily delivery route bringing propane and fuel to homes and businesses. You’ll use a handheld system, get paid training, and have access to medical, dental, vision (after 30 days), PTO, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and propane discounts. Class B CDL with HAZMAT/tanker/air brake is ideal, but they’ll help you earn endorsements.

Employer: Canteen North America (Compass Group)

(Compass Group) Location: 12670 SW Hall Blvd, Building 3, Tigard, OR 97223

Type: Full-time

Full-time Schedule: Wednesday–Sunday , hours vary

, hours vary Salary: $27.00/hour, plus possible commission

Drive a company truck, service vending machines and markets, restock products, and handle cash on different routes when regular drivers are out. Comes with free drinks/snacks, training on handhelds, and full-time benefits like medical, dental, vision, retirement plan, and more.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through—each employer offers training and room to grow, so it could be a strong next step.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.