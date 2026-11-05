🛒 Tigard Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Retail Openings

Tigard’s retail scene is busy right now, with big brands hiring across grocery and wireless. Good mix of steady hours, benefits, and chances to grow.

Employer: Kroger

Kroger Location: Tigard, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep the store running smoothly at night while creating a friendly, safe shopping experience. This role is great if you like staying busy, keeping things organized, and being the go-to person for customers and coworkers.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: Tigard, OR

Type: Part-time, Seasonal

Salary: $20.00–$25.40 hourly, based on experience

Support the grocery team with stocking, inventory, and customer service while keeping displays fresh and clean. Good fit if you want a seasonal role with solid pay, store discounts, and other Whole Benefits for eligible team members.

Employer: Verizon

Location: Tigard, OR

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Salary: $16.00–$21.00 hourly base + commissions; total potential about $65,000–$75,500+ annually if you hit top sales goals

Sell cutting-edge wireless tech while earning strong commissions and day-one benefits. Ideal if you enjoy talking with people, hitting goals, and want a clear path to grow your income and career.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon—these roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.