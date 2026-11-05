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📋 Tigard, OR Admin Jobs: Multiple Front Desk & Coordinator Roles
Tigard has some solid admin openings right now, especially if you like helping people and keeping busy phones and schedules under control.
Intake Coordinator
- Employer: Active Path Mental Health
- Location: Tigard, OR (corporate office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Base salary commensurate with experience
- Benefits: 100% employer-paid medical, dental, vision & life, generous PTO, 401(k), EAP, employee discounts, company events
You’ll be the first point of contact for new mental health patients—answering calls and web inquiries, doing phone screens, checking insurance, and scheduling evaluations. Good fit if you’ve done medical office admin, can handle a fast-paced, high-call environment, and like helping people get into care quickly.
Overnight Veterinary Receptionist (Care Coordinator) – Cascade Veterinary Referral Center
- Employer: PetVet Care Centers – Cascade Veterinary Referral Center
- Location: Tigard, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Three 12-hour overnight shifts, weekends/holidays as needed
- Pay Range: $18.90 – $24.00/hour
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, paid parental leave, 401(k) with discretionary contribution, pet discounts, EAP & mental health support, CE stipends, career development
This role is all about front desk and phone support in an emergency/specialty vet hospital—managing lobby flow, calming worried pet owners, scheduling, billing, and handling end-of-day cash. Great if you’re 18+, have strong customer service skills, and don’t mind overnight hours in a busy animal-care setting.
Receptionist
- Employer: Mission Pet Health
- Location: Tigard, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive hourly rate or salary based on experience
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), life & disability, EAP, discounted vet care, online discounts, free 24/7 Teladoc, support for AVMA-accredited vet tech programs
Front desk role in a veterinary practice network, focused on client service and smooth clinic flow. Nice option if you want steady hours, strong benefits, and room to grow in the vet field with training and a big professional network behind you.
If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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