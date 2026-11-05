📋 Tigard, OR Admin Jobs: Multiple Front Desk & Coordinator Roles

Tigard has some solid admin openings right now, especially if you like helping people and keeping busy phones and schedules under control.

Employer: Active Path Mental Health

Active Path Mental Health Location: Tigard, OR (corporate office)

(corporate office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Base salary commensurate with experience

Benefits: 100% employer-paid medical, dental, vision & life, generous PTO, 401(k), EAP, employee discounts, company events

You’ll be the first point of contact for new mental health patients—answering calls and web inquiries, doing phone screens, checking insurance, and scheduling evaluations. Good fit if you’ve done medical office admin, can handle a fast-paced, high-call environment, and like helping people get into care quickly.

Employer: PetVet Care Centers – Cascade Veterinary Referral Center

PetVet Care Centers – Cascade Veterinary Referral Center Location: Tigard, OR

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Three 12-hour overnight shifts , weekends/holidays as needed

, weekends/holidays as needed Pay Range: $18.90 – $24.00/hour

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, paid parental leave, 401(k) with discretionary contribution, pet discounts, EAP & mental health support, CE stipends, career development

This role is all about front desk and phone support in an emergency/specialty vet hospital—managing lobby flow, calming worried pet owners, scheduling, billing, and handling end-of-day cash. Great if you’re 18+, have strong customer service skills, and don’t mind overnight hours in a busy animal-care setting.

Employer: Mission Pet Health

Mission Pet Health Location: Tigard, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive hourly rate or salary based on experience

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), life & disability, EAP, discounted vet care, online discounts, free 24/7 Teladoc, support for AVMA-accredited vet tech programs

Front desk role in a veterinary practice network, focused on client service and smooth clinic flow. Nice option if you want steady hours, strong benefits, and room to grow in the vet field with training and a big professional network behind you.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.