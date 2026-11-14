Tifton’s retail scene is busy right now, with national chains adding new people to their teams. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Citi Trends

Citi Trends Location: Tifton, GA

Type: Full-time (approx. 45 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Lead the whole store operation—sales, staffing, and day-to-day details. You’ll hire and coach the team, watch payroll and shrink, and keep the store running smoothly while staying hands-on with customers.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Location: Tifton, GA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Around $14.00/hour (depends on experience and other factors)

Help customers find tools and deals, ring up sales, and keep the store clean and safe. This role comes with associate discounts, paid time off, medical/dental/vision options, and a 401(k) with company match, plus a clear path to full-time.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1072

Location: 1830 US Highway 82 W, Tifton, GA 31793

Type: Full-time and Part-time available

Pay: $17–$30/hour plus possible hourly premiums and performance incentives

Work in Walmart’s Auto Care Center, taking care of customer vehicles while they shop. This role offers strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off) and Walmart-paid education programs through Live Better U.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon—Tifton roles like these don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.