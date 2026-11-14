Tifton’s food and hospitality scene is steady right now, with options from entry-level kitchen work to solid management careers. Here are a few local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Love’s Travel Stops

Love’s Travel Stops Location: Tifton, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Competitive (not listed) Perks: Company-funded tuition help, PTO, flexible scheduling, 401(k) with 100% match up to 5%, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, career development, hiring immediately

Why it’s appealing: Great if you want steady hours and strong benefits without needing prior deli experience. You’ll prep sandwiches, salads, and snacks, keep the deli area clean and stocked, and help guests on the go.

Employer: Fairfield by Marriott – Tifton, GA

Location: Tifton, GA

Type: Part-time (about 12–15 hours/week)

Pay: From $10.00/hour

Perks: Dental, health, vision, employee discount, flexible schedule

Why it’s appealing: Nice fit if you want light, steady hours and enjoy mornings. You’ll set up and refill breakfast, keep the dining area clean, and help guests start their day with friendly service.

Employer: Sonny’s BBQ (ACGBBQ, LLC – Franchise)

Location: Tifton, GA

Type: Listed as internship, functions as full-time management (45–50 hrs/week)

Listed as internship, functions as Pay: $48,000–$55,000/year + $1,500 sign-on bonus (based on experience)

(based on experience) Perks: Monthly bonuses, PTO, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with 4% match, manager meals, $2,500/year vacation benefit after 1 year in management

Why it’s appealing: Strong choice if you have 2+ years restaurant management experience and want a long-term career path with solid pay and bonuses. You’ll lead the team, handle hiring and training, and make sure guests get a great experience every visit.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details or schedule are more flexible than they sound.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.