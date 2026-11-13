Tifton’s hospitality and travel spots are busy and hiring. If you like keeping spaces clean, safe, and running smoothly, there are a few solid options open right now.

Employer: Fairfield By Marriott in Tifton GA

Fairfield By Marriott in Tifton GA Location: Tifton, GA

Type: Full-time (25–39 hrs/week)

Pay: From $12.00/hour

Benefits: Dental, health, vision, paid time off, employee discount

You’ll inspect rooms and common areas, coach housekeeping staff, and help keep the hotel clean and safe. Good fit if you have cleaning or hospitality experience and like leading a team.

Employer: Fairfield By Marriott in Tifton GA

Fairfield By Marriott in Tifton GA Location: Tifton, GA

Type: Part-time/Other (20–30 hrs/week)

Pay: From $10.00/hour

Benefits: Dental, health, vision, paid time off, employee discount

Hands-on cleaning role focused on guest rooms and shared spaces. You’ll clean, restock, and respond to guest requests. Anytime availability (including weekends) and a drug screen are required.

Employer: Love's Travel Stops

Love's Travel Stops Location: Tifton, GA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Competitive (exact rate not listed) Benefits: PTO, flexible scheduling, 401(k) with 100% match up to 5%, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, tuition assistance, career development

You’ll help keep the travel stop clean and in good working order, from general maintenance and cleaning to basic repairs and customer service. No experience needed—they’ll train you, and there’s room to grow into other roles.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.