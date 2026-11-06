📣 Tifton, GA Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings

Tifton’s hiring scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like building relationships and growing brands. Here are a few solid Sales & Marketing roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Truvista Fiber

Truvista Fiber Location: Tifton, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage a portfolio of small and mid-sized business customers for a premium broadband provider. This role is all about B2B account management, renewals, and revenue growth, with lots of client face time and travel around the service area.

Employer: Tractor Supply Company

Location: Tifton, GA (district-based, heavy travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Field role focused on B2B and bulk sales to event centers, venues, and local businesses. You’ll generate leads, close deals, and act as the main contact for large customers, with 50–75% travel and a strong tie-in to store operations.

Employer: The Howard Center for Women’s Health (United Obstetrics and Gynecology)

Location: Tifton, GA

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, in person

Salary: Not listed

Lead the clinic’s online presence across social media, Google Ads, SEO, and website content. Good fit if you have 2+ years in digital marketing, enjoy data-driven campaigns, and want solid benefits like 401(k) match, health, dental, and PTO.

If something here feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—roles like these tend to open up again.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.